Friendship Day Special: Aamir Ali says his best friend’s wife teases him saying, ‘Aamir is your first wife’

Actor Aamir Ali has gone through several ups and downs in his life, but it’s because of his best friend Parag Raja, who stood by his side through thick and thin, that gave the actor the courage to fight through. “I call him Raja... he’s my best friend, brother, mentor. I’ve known him for over 20 years. I’ve cried in front of him, shared my deepest and biggest insecurities and he has never ever judged me for anything. He is that person jisse main kuch bhi haq se maang sakta hoon,” says Aamir, calling Parag his 3am friend and his secret keeper.

Aamir Ali and friend Parag Raja have been their for each other in good and bad times.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recalling how Parag, who works in an insurance company, has been with him through all his milestones, the 45-year-old adds, “From the first advertisement I did to whatever I’ve achieved till date, Raja has always been there, rock solid. He’s there for me at any hour of the day. Since we’ve known each other for so long now, he knows everything about me and vice versa. He is my confidant.”

Not just achievements, Aamir mentions that Parag has been his pillar of strength in the toughest time as well. “When I was at my lowest, he was the one who helped me get over things. I remember once I wasn’t feeling good because of a certain situation, and he took off from work for a few days, and planned a trip to Dubai. He made sure that I feel better. Khushi me sab hote hain, par bure waqt mein bahut kam log saath rehte hain.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While the two met for the first time in college, it was only later that they came closer, and became such good friend. “He was from Kolkata and later shifted to Andheri (Mumbai) where I used to live. Us waqt mein na social media hota tha na kuch aur, so it was our conscious effort to be in touch through calls,” shares Aamir, adding that to keep this bond intact, they both meet every week irrespective of their busy schedules. “We meet, party, talk about life, have deep conversations, chill and just enjoy each other’s company,” says Aamir, laughing that they’re inseparable so much so that Parag’s wife often teases her husband saying, ‘Aamir is your first wife’,” quips the actor.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Grateful for this friendship, Aamir asserts that he values this bond more than anything because there aren’t any expectations or motives attached here. “People from the same profession end up becoming friends is normal. But, a friendship that has lasted for these many years despite both of us being from different fields is another level connection. There’s only purity and love in our friendship,” ends the actor.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON