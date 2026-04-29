Aamir Khan admits he is at peace with girlfriend Gauri Spratt: ‘Ab jaake mai mukammal hua’

Actor Aamir Khan, who is often seen setting couple goals with girlfriend Gauri Spratt, has now opened up about finding love again. He admitted that he feels fortunate to have met her and shared that their relationship brings him a deep sense of peace.

Aamir on Gauri

On his 60th birthday in March last year, Aamir introduced his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, to the media in Mumbai. (PTI)

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In an interview with Navbharat Times, Aamir opened up about his personal life and spoke about his relationship with Gauri.

"I am very fortunate that I met Gauri, and our relationship started together. She is great, I feel at peace with her. Although my relationship with (ex-wives) Kiran Rao and Reena Dutta was also very deep, but things didn't work out. When you asked, I felt that I am very blessed that Gauri entered my life. We are very happy together. Mujhe lagta hai ab jaake mai mukammal hua hu (I feel complete today)," Aamir said.

Aamir shared that he doesn’t believe in perfection, noting that everyone is bound to make mistakes at some point. He said that recognising and accepting those missteps has played a key role in shaping him, both personally and professionally.

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{{^usCountry}} The 61-year-old actor also opened up about what he views as one of his biggest regrets — not spending enough time with his family and loved ones due to his commitment to work. He shared that the Covid-19 pandemic proved to be a turning point, prompting him to reassess his priorities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 61-year-old actor also opened up about what he views as one of his biggest regrets — not spending enough time with his family and loved ones due to his commitment to work. He shared that the Covid-19 pandemic proved to be a turning point, prompting him to reassess his priorities. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The actor continued, "The one mistake that I have already started rectifying is not giving enough time to my closed ones and relationships. I was only addicted to work, filmmaking and acting for 30-35 years. I got a chance to examine my life again during the Covid pandemic. I wasn't able to work at that time, then I realised that I had lost many things and this time would not come again.” More about Aamir’s personal life {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor continued, "The one mistake that I have already started rectifying is not giving enough time to my closed ones and relationships. I was only addicted to work, filmmaking and acting for 30-35 years. I got a chance to examine my life again during the Covid pandemic. I wasn't able to work at that time, then I realised that I had lost many things and this time would not come again.” More about Aamir’s personal life {{/usCountry}}

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Aamir and Reena’s relationship began long before his rise to stardom. They were neighbours who used to exchange glances through their windows. The two eventually married in 1986, and Reena even made a brief appearance in Aamir’s debut film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. Aamir Khan parted ways from his first wife Reena Dutta in 2002. From his first marriage to Reena, Aamir has two children, Junaid and Ira. The actor and his second wife, director Kiran Rao, married in 2005 and separated in 2021. They continue to co-parent their son, Azad.

On his 60th birthday in March last year, Aamir introduced his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, to the media in Mumbai. Since then, he has visited several events with Gauri.

Aamir’s recent work

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Last year, Aamir made his comeback to the big screen with Sitaare Zameen Par after the failure of Laal Singh Chaddha in 2022. Aamir was seen in a cameo role in Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos.

Aamir is currently awaiting the release of his production, Ek Din. Helmed by Sunil Pandey, the romantic drama stars Aamir’s son and actor Junaid Khan, along with Sai Pallavi, in lead roles. The film is a remake of the 2016 Thai film One Day. It is scheduled to release in theatres on May 1.

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