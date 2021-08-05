Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao pose with Mona Singh in unseen BTS pics from Laal Singh Chaddha, see here
bollywood

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao pose with Mona Singh in unseen BTS pics from Laal Singh Chaddha, see here

Mona Singh shared pictures with Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao from the sets of Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is currently being shot in Ladakh.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 05, 2021 12:52 PM IST
Mona Singh shares pics with Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao.

Mona Singh has shared pictures with former couple Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao from the sets of Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor took to Instagram and posted a video montage on Thursday. Along with the video, she announced that she has wrapped her schedule for the film. The team had been shooting in Ladakh, and now in Srinagar.

In the pictures, Mona Singh posed with Kiran Rao before she joined Aamir Khan, director Advait Chandan and the other members of the crew. The team celebrated the wrap with a cake and posed for numerous photos. Sharing the video, Mona wrote, "And it's a wrap on Laal Singh Chaddha for me, goodbyes aren't easy specially when you've had such an amazing and magical experience. Thank you team #laalsinghchaddha for so much love."

Kiran, who is on the production team of the film, has been working with Aamir on the film. Their son Azad Rao Khan also accompanied his parents. The former couple announced their separation mid-way through the schedule.

Laal Singh Chaddha marks Mona and Aamir's second film together, after 3 Idiots. The upcoming film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan. Mona had played Kareena's older sister in 3 Idiots.

However, in an interview with Zoom, Mona said that she and Kareena don't share scenes in Laal Singh Chaddha. "We didn’t have any scenes together and honestly I don’t want to give away what I have done in the movie. I can’t talk about it much right now. But yes, we did spend time together, we chilled together and we talked..." she said.

Also read: Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra 'romancing' off-screen didn't impact Shershaah, says director

Laal Singh Chaddha is the Indian remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks. Actor-writer Atul Kulkarni has written the script. The film is scheduled to release on Christmas 2021.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aamir khan aamir khan-kiran rao kiran rao mona singh

Related Stories

bollywood

Aamir Khan visited Hrithik Roshan's house to persuade him for Rang De Basanti: 'It’s a good film, kar le'

UPDATED ON AUG 04, 2021 08:00 AM IST
bollywood

Aamir Khan's workout video leaves daughter Ira Khan stunned, asks 'what is that exercise?'

PUBLISHED ON AUG 03, 2021 10:58 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo’s traditional birthday celebration may leave you gushing. Watch

Neena Gupta’s ‘jugad’ to grind roasted jeera impresses people. Watch

Anand Mahindra shares special birthday tweet for Barack Obama

Comedian’s viral video on ‘sushi menu’ is hilarious. Seen it yet?
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Parliament Monsoon Session
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP