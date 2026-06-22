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Aamir Khan calls Gauri Spratt ‘blessing’, spills the beans about their wedding: ‘It’s a very simple registered marriage’

Aamir Khan shared details about his upcoming wedding with girlfriend Gauri Spratt, which is set to take place on July 5 in presence of family and close friends.

Jun 22, 2026 02:31 pm IST
Written by Riya Sharma
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Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is all set to tie the knot with his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, on July 5. In an interview with Variety India, Aamir revealed that he and Gauri will have an intimate ceremony in the presence of friends and family instead of grand celebrations.

Aamir Khan reveals details of his wedding with Gauri Spratt

Aamir Khan to wed Gauri Spratt in intimate ceremony on July 5.

Talking about the wedding, Aamir said, “It will be very private. It’s a very simple registered marriage, at home, with just both families and really close friends.”

He further described this as a very happy phase in his life and called Gauri a "blessing". Aamir reacted to the frenzy around his wedding and said, "I don’t see why (there’s all the frenzy). There is too much interest in the lives of celebrities, especially cricketers and actors. People should be interested in our work, not our personal lives. I don’t know how the information on my wedding had leaked. These days, nothing is off-bounds.”

About Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt's relationship

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt's story goes back more than two decades. The two first crossed paths around 25 years ago but eventually lost contact. Years later, they reconnected, and their friendship gradually evolved into a romantic relationship.

This would be Aamir Khan's third marriage. He was previously married to Reena Dutta from 1986 until their separation in 2002, and they share two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan. Aamir later married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005. The pair announced their separation in 2021 and continue to co-parent their son, Azad Rao Khan. Gauri is also a mother to a son from a previous relationship.

 
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