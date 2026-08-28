Aamir Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Saif Ali Khan have a Dil Chahta Hai reunion, fans wonder where is Akshaye Khanna

Dil Chahta Hai completed 25 years on August 10 2026. Directed by Farhan Akhtar in his directorial debut, the film starred Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna, and continues to be regarded as one of Hindi cinema's most loved coming-of-age films. Even after all these years, it remains a favourite among audiences. (Also read: Saif Ali Khan says Farhan Akhtar was ‘born to direct’; recalls Dil Chahta Hai’s 105-day shoot: ‘There was no tension’)

Dil Chahta Hai reunion

Actors Sonali Kulkarni, left, Dimple Kapadia, third left, Aamir Khan, second right, Saif Ali Khan, right, film producer Ritesh Sidhwani, centre, actor, filmmaker and singer Farhan Akhtar, second left, during the 25th anniversary of the film Dil Chahta Hai, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Friday, Aug. 28, 2026. (PTI Photo)(PTI08_28_2026_000411B) (PTI)

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On Friday, the cast of the film gathered under one roof after many years to celebrate the film at an event in Mumbai. The paparazzi shared videos of Saif, Aamir and Farhan posing at the event. Dimple Kapadia, who played a pivotal part in the film, was also present. Co-producer Ritesh Sidhwani also clicked pictures alongside the cast. The only prominent part of the cast who was missing was Akshaye Khanna.

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{{^usCountry}} Several fans also noted Akshaye's absence at the special occasion and flooded the comments section. “Where is Rahman dakait?” asked one fan, referring to his character in the blockbuster release Dhurandhar, for which he earned huge acclaim. “Incomplete without AK n PZ,” said another. Preity Zinta, who is currently in Paris, couldn't attend the event in Mumbai. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several fans also noted Akshaye's absence at the special occasion and flooded the comments section. “Where is Rahman dakait?” asked one fan, referring to his character in the blockbuster release Dhurandhar, for which he earned huge acclaim. “Incomplete without AK n PZ,” said another. Preity Zinta, who is currently in Paris, couldn't attend the event in Mumbai. {{/usCountry}}

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Farhan Akhtar made his filmmaking debut with the film. As per Saif, he possessed an undeniable, natural authority that left a lasting impression on him. “We were laughing most of the time because Farhan wore it all very lightly. It was like he was born to direct, with the ease with which he was on a set. There was no tension, really. We were just told to know our lines. No figuring it out once you get there. Just learn your lines and then the rest was great fun,” he recalled in a chat with Variety India.

About Dil Chahta Hai

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Directed by Farhan Akhtar, Dil Chahta Hai tells the story of three best friends, Akash (Aamir Khan), Sameer (Saif Ali Khan) and Siddharth 'Sid' (Akshaye Khanna), as they navigate the highs and lows of friendship, love and growing up. While Sameer finds himself repeatedly falling in love, Akash is sceptical about romance until he meets Shalini (Preity Zinta). At the same time, Sid forms a deep emotional bond with Tara (Dimple Kapadia). As their lives take different paths and their relationships evolve, the trio learns that true friendship can withstand time, distance and life's many challenges. Over the years, the film has attained cult status.