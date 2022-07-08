Aamir Khan is getting trolled by Laal Singh Chaddha director on Instagram with old pics

Laal Singh Chaddha director Advait Chandan has been sharing unseen pictures of Aamir Khan with interesting tidbits about him. In the latest, Advait shared a throwback picture that showed him posing on a swing as he hung out with his ex-wife Kiran Rao and their son Azad Rao Khan. Alongside the picture, Advait revealed that Aamir has earned a special nickname among his known ones for his cautious nature. Also Read| Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and son Azad Rao Khan sing birthday song for actor's mom

Advait took to his Instagram account on Friday to share the picture, which showed Kiran swinging on one swing while holding her son Azad Rao Khan in her lap. On the nearby swing was Aamir, but the actor was sitting still with both his feet on the ground. Advait captioned the picture, "I think he was not swinging because the swing has no seat belt. We call him Captain Caution. He's so particular about safety that he insists we wear helmets in the car also."

In another picture shared by Advait, Aamir was seen taking a power nap. The actor was coiled up around a green pillow on a sofa in a reception area which appeared to be from the post-production studio of the film. Advait called Aamir 'Kumbhkarana' as he made a joke about his perfectionist nature. He captioned the picture, "Sleeping mein bhi perfectionist. Uth tey hi nahin hain. #Kumbhakarana (He is a perfectionist in sleeping also, refuses to wake up)." Aamir's Laal Singh Chaddha co-star Mona Singh and his Dangal co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh among others reacted to the post with laughs.

Aamir Khan in a picture shared by Advait Chandan.

In another post shared a few weeks ago, Advait had shared a picture from a trip he took to Iceland with Aamir when he used to work as the actor's manager. Advait made his debut as a director in 2017 with Aamir Khan-starrer Secret Superstar.

Laal Singh Chaddha, which also stars Kareena Kapoor and Naga Chaitanya, is scheduled for theatrical release on August 11. It is an adaptation of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump, which itself was based on the 1986 novel of the same name by Winston Groom.

