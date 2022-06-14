Aamir Khan, ex-wife Kiran Rao and son Azad Rao Khan sing birthday song for actor's mom Zeenat Hussain. Watch

Actor Aamir Khan celebrated the birthday of his mother Zeenat Hussain on Tuesday. The actor's ex-wife, director-producer Kiran Rao and their son Azad Rao Khan were also present on the occasion. In a video shared online, Aamir, Kiran and Azad were seen celebrating the occasion with their family members. (Also Read | Aamir Khan steps out with Azad Rao Khan for shopping, fans say ‘like father like son’. Watch)

For the occasion, Aamir opted for a black T-shirt and grey pants, Kiran wore a white outfit and Azad was dressed in casuals. In the clip, Zeenat was seen sitting on a chair surrounded by her family members. A cake and several beverages were seen kept on a table near her.

Aamir, Kiran and Azad sat on the floor next to her. He was seen smiling, singing the birthday song and clapping along with others. At one point, when Zeenat was unable to blow out the candles, Kiran pushed the cake towards her. Aamir and Azad helped her blow out the candles. Their other family members were also seen smiling and clicking pictures.

Recently, Aamir and Azad were also seen shopping in Mumbai. The father-son duo also posed for the paparazzi. Last month, Aamir and Kiran had attended filmmaker Karan Johar's birthday party together. Aamir and Kiran announced their separation last year but continue to be friends and co-parent Azad.

Aamir and Kiran got married on December 28, 2005. They welcomed their first son, Azad, through surrogacy in 2011. Aamir was earlier married to Reena Dutta but got separated in 2002. He has a daughter Ira and a son Junaid from his first marriage.

Aamir is awaiting the release of his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film is based on Robert Zemeckis' 1994 movie Forrest Gump, which featured Tom Hanks in lead. Laal Singh Chaddha also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya in his Hindi film debut. The film is backed by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Aamir Khan Productions. It is scheduled to release theatrically on August 11.

