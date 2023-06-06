Aamir Khan sings along with Kapil Sharma at home; Archana Puran Singh says he's 'more fun now'

Actor Aamir Khan recently hosted the teams of Carry On Jatta 3 and The Kapil Sharma Show at his home in Mumbai. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, actor Archana Puran Singh, who is a permanent guest on The Kapil Sharma Show, shared a video. The clip featured Aamir Khan, Kapil Sharma, Sonam Bajwa, Kavita Kaushik, and Kiku Sharda among many others. (Also Read | Aamir Khan will do a film when he is 'emotionally ready', wants to spend time with family right now)

Kapil and Aamir sing

Aamir Khan lauded Kapil Sharma as he sang.

At Aamir's home, Kapil Sharma sang Ghulam Ali's famous song Hungama Hai Kyun Barpa. As he sang the track, along with several instruments, all the guests as well as the host enjoyed the song. Aamir Khan was seen singing along with Kapil, smiling, nodding his head, and later clapping as well. The guests were also seen singing. Archana Puran Singh hooted listening to the song.

What Archana wrote

Sharing the video, Archana captioned the post, "Decades after #rajahindustani, caught up with Amir. The warm hug and sharing of old memories wiped the years away... and a big thanks is very necessary for the absolutely lovely evening we all had at your house, Amir! You're more fun now than ever ... a paradox of gyaan (advice) and mischief (smiling face with open mouth and smiling eyes emoji) Lovvvvvved the lengthy chat and fun stories that night!!"

She also added, "Thank you @kapilsharma for singing an all-time evergreen favourite of all... Hungama Hai Kyun...Thodisi Jo Pi Li Hai! Even though the drink in your hand was just a nimbu paani (lemon juice) (laughing emoji) (yes, true)! Cheers to the release of Carry On Jatta 3... @sonambajwa @ikavitakaushik @gippygrewal @smeepkang (red heart emoji)." Reacting to the post, Kapil wrote, "What a beautiful evening it was (heart eyes emoji) thank you for capturing these beautiful memories Archana mam."

Kapil's recent post

Comedian Kapil Sharma recently shared a picture with Aamir Khan on Instagram. Kapil posted a photo featuring his wife Ginni Chatrath and Aamir. He wrote, "Thank you for the wonderful evening, beautiful hospitality, love, laughter, music, what a beautiful n memorable get together it was, thank you #Aamirkhan bhai you r our pride."

Aamir praised Kapil

During the trailer launch of Carry on Jatta 3, Aamir had praised Kapil. He had also asked, "Why haven't you ever invited me to the show? You have always called me to the show during my film promotions. But I want to come for entertainment and not to promote my film. I have become such a huge fan of him. Meri itni shaamon ko inhone rangeen banaya hai (He has made so many of my evenings colourful), I have laughed so much. He is so entertaining that I called him a few weeks back to thank him for bringing joy to so many people."

