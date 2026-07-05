Aamir Khan lovingly kisses wife Gauri Spratt after they exchange vows; couple share 1st dance with family. Watch

Actor Aamir Khan and his partner, Gauri Spratt, got married in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai on July 5. The couple exchanged vows in the presence of their family and closest friends. A video from the wedding shows Aamir sweetly kissing Gauri’s hand after she announces him as her lawful husband. (Also Read: Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt married in intimate wedding at Mumbai home; first picture out)

Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt’s sweet wedding

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt got married in the presence of their loved ones.

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A video widely shared online, taken at Aamir and Gauri’s wedding ceremony, shows the actor call her his lawful wife and lean in for a kiss, though it cuts off before they do so. She then receives a kiss on her hand after calling him her lawful husband. A picture also shows the bride pumping her fist in the air in happiness after registering their marriage.

The video also shows the newly married couple sharing their first dance with family, who clap and cheer along. Aamir and Gauri can be seen sharing a loving hug as their loved ones cheer for them. The actor also jokes around before the video cuts off. The video shows Aamir’s eldest children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan, and Gauri’s son sitting with them during the wedding ceremony. His younger son, Azad Rao Khan, was also present.

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{{^usCountry}} The video was initially shared by cricketer Irfan Pathan, who attended the ceremony. Sharing it on his Instagram, he wrote, “Dear Amir Bhai & Gauri, Heartiest congratulations on your wedding! Wishing you both a lifetime of love, happiness, laughter, and togetherness. May Allah bless your beautiful journey with endless joy and countless blessings. So happy for you both, congratulations once again!” Aamir Khan’s wedding to Gauri Spratt {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video was initially shared by cricketer Irfan Pathan, who attended the ceremony. Sharing it on his Instagram, he wrote, “Dear Amir Bhai & Gauri, Heartiest congratulations on your wedding! Wishing you both a lifetime of love, happiness, laughter, and togetherness. May Allah bless your beautiful journey with endless joy and countless blessings. So happy for you both, congratulations once again!” Aamir Khan’s wedding to Gauri Spratt {{/usCountry}}

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Aamir and Gauri have known each other for 25 years, having first met in Bengaluru. They lost touch, reconnected in 2023, and began dating. Last year on his 60th birthday, Aamir made his relationship with her public. Last month, he confirmed that he was getting married to her on July 5.

He said, “Shaadi hai 5 July ko. Ghar pe hi kar rahe hain. Bahut hi choti shaadi hai. Bahut hi khaas din hai 5 tarikh hamare liye. Dono families hain aur kuch khaas dost hain. (The wedding is on 5 July. We are hosting it at home; it's a very small, intimate affair. It is a very special day for us. Both families and a few close friends will be there.)”

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The wedding was attended by 150 of their loved ones. Aamir was previously married to Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao.