Aamir Khan makes, serves halwa as he hosts social media influencer Ruhee Dosani's family at his home on Baisakhi. Watch

Aamir Khan celebrated Baisakhi with social media influencer Ruhee Dosani and her family at his residence and a video from the celebrations is proof, they all had a blast. While Ruhee's family member made halwa, Aamir helped her in the same and even served the guests by himself. He also introduced them to his mother Zeenat Hussain as they all sat together toenjoy the festival. Also read: Aamir Khan reveals he decided to quit film industry before Laal Singh Chaddha's release, left ex-wife Kiran Rao in tears

Aamir had invited Ruhee (who claims to be a big fan of the actor) to celebrate Baisakhi at his residence. Ruhee travelled all the way from Canada to celebrate the occasion with her family and also reached out to Aamir Khan asking him if he would celebrate the festival with her. Aamir not just agreed to her request but also invited her family to his home.

Ruhee shared a few pictures and a video from the celebration on Instagram and captioned it, “Saare zameen par, also still can’t get over the fact that we celebrated Vaisakhi with Aamir Sir! Swipe right to check out mumma Dosani’s moves #Baisakhi #CreateTogether.” The first picture shows Aamir and Ruhee together and the second one shows Aamir posing with her family members at his home.

Ruhee also shared a reel in which she and Aamir could be seen doing bhangra to Dhol Jageero Da.

The video shows Ruhee reaching Aamir's house with her clan, without informing them that it was the actor's house. As Aamir opened the gates of his house, Ruhee gave him a hug. He made them meet his ammi, who wore a blue saree on the occasion. Ruhee's mom made halwa and Aamir joined her to help her. He himself served halwa to tthe guests before enjoying some lassi with Ruhee and doing some bhangra moves.

Aamir will now be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film is a remake of Tom Hanks-starrer 1994 film, Forrest Gump. It also stars Kareena Kapoor and Naga Chaitanya and is slated to hit theatres on August 11 this year.

