Aamir Khan's niece Zayn Marie shows injury marks on her arms and legs after facing temporary detention in Mumbai during Kranti Maidan protest

On Saturday, actor Zayn Marie, niece of Aamir Khan, was briefly detained by the Mumbai Police along with Imran Khan and Lekha Washington. They were at August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai, the proposed venue for a protest in support of CJP’s protest call. After a few hours the three of them were released. In a series of Instagram stories and videos, both Lekha and Zayn updated what happened after the three of them were detained by the Mumbai police.

What Zayn shared

Zayn Marie showed marks on her body a day after the detention.

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On Sunday, Zayn has shared a new reel on Instagram where she showed the injury marks on her body after facing detention. Facing the camera, Zayn showed marks on her arm, fingers, and legs. She then said, “Do not scare us so much that no fear is left in the first place.” In the caption, she wrote, “she exposes (the state) on the internet.”

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{{^usCountry}} On Saturday, Zayn shared a picture from inside the police van, seated beside Imran and Lekha, with the caption, “INQUILAAB ZINDABAAD.” Imran smiled and did the peace out sign. Meanwhile, Lekha shared a video on her Instagram where she detailed, “The cops are not letting us go home. We are randomly walking on the road. They are not letting us catch any car or any vehicle to go home.” In another video, she said, “I am trying to say that we are all safe, we are all fine and we are all on our way home.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Saturday, Zayn shared a picture from inside the police van, seated beside Imran and Lekha, with the caption, “INQUILAAB ZINDABAAD.” Imran smiled and did the peace out sign. Meanwhile, Lekha shared a video on her Instagram where she detailed, “The cops are not letting us go home. We are randomly walking on the road. They are not letting us catch any car or any vehicle to go home.” In another video, she said, “I am trying to say that we are all safe, we are all fine and we are all on our way home.” {{/usCountry}}

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Deep Dive Why was Zayn Marie Khan detained at August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai? She was among people detained by Mumbai Police during a protest supporting the CJP’s call for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to resign over alleged irregularities in the electoral-roll revision. Police said the protest did not have permission and that demonstrations were allowed only at Azad Maidan. What injury marks did Zayn Marie Khan show after her detention? In an Instagram reel, Zayn showed marks on her arms, fingers and legs. She also said, “Do not scare us so much that no fear is left in the first place.” What was the Mumbai protest against the Chief Election Commissioner demanding? The CJP was demanding Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. CJP workers said they had emailed police for permission to protest, while Mumbai Police said no permission had been sought.

Zayn did a fun video inside the police van where she asked Imran if he has ever been to jail to which he smiled and said that there are chances now with what is happening.

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The actor’s detention comes amid police action at August Kranti Maidan, where authorities have detained more than 400 people, according to the Mumbai Police. Mumbai Police said no permission had been sought for the protest in support of the CJP. They also said they could not grant permission, as the Bombay high court’s directions allow protests to be held only at Azad Maidan. However, CJP workers claimed they had emailed the Mumbai Police seeking permission but had received no response.

About the anti-CEC protest

The CJP has been demanding that CEC Gyanesh Kumar resign over alleged irregularities in the SIR of electoral rolls. The group has continued to raise the issue through protests and public statements, including a demonstration in Mumbai on October 2.

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The controversy over Kumar's role in the Election Commission intensified after an investigative report by The Indian Express. It reported that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had raised objections at least 14 times over 10 months to decisions and procedures linked to the SIR exercise.