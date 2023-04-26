Aamir Khan praises PM Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat: ‘That is how you lead by communication’

Aamir Khan has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his radio show Mann Ki Baat and called it an “important piece of communication”. The actor was speaking at the inauguration of National Conclave on Mann Ki Baat @100 in New Delhi on Wednesday. Also read: Fans notice Aamir Khan wearing Salman Khan's firoza bracelet, wonder if he lent it for a day Aamir Khan during the inauguration of a national conclave on Mann Ki Baat @100 in New Delhi. (PTI)(PTI)

Talking about Mann Ki Baat, Aamir said, "It's a very important piece of communication that the leader of the country does with the people, discussing important issues, putting forward thoughts, giving suggestions, leading… That is how you lead by communication. You tell your people what you're looking at, how you're seeing the future, how you want your support in that. (It's an) important communication that happens in Mann Ki Baat."

On being asked if Modi only talks about what he wishes to talk about, Aamir said, "I think it's his prerogative because he's doing it... It is his method of hearing what the people have to say connecting with people across the country. I think it's a very important initiative."

The one-day conclave was inaugurated by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar and had Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur as the guest of honour. The 100th episode of the monthly radio programme is scheduled to be broadcast on April 30.

Aamir was last seen in 2022 film Laal Singh Chaddha, opposite Kareena Kapoor. The film also starred Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh in prominent roles. It however did not fulfil the expectations at the box office and received mixed reviews from the critics.

Aamir is currently seen in multiple Dream11 advertisements in which he takes jokes upon himself, including those on the poor performance of Laal Singh Chaddha. In one of the ads, Aamir is seen telling Jasprit Bumrah to bowl carefully as he gives ‘bade bade hits (big hits)’ with his bat. Jasprit however mocks him in return, saying, “Itne hits maarte ho sir…to Laal Singh ka kya hua (if you give so many hits, what happened to Laal Singh Chaddha)?”

(With PTI inputs)

