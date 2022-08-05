Aamir Khan regrets not spending enough time with kids Ira Khan, Junaid Khan; meets them every week now

Aamir Khan has said that he regrets not spending enough time with his kids - daughter Ira Khan and son Junaid Khan. He said that he thought about it only last year, when he introspected a lot during the pandemic-induced shutdown. (Also read: Karan Johar declared Kareena-Aamir's rapid fire the worst; internet agrees)

Aamir Khan appeared on Koffee with Karan season 7 and talked about his family, films and more, He was accompanied by his Laal Singh Chaddha co-star Kareena Kapoor.

Talking about balancing time with family, and his ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, Aamir said, "A year ago, I went through a lot of introspection. I started working at 18, my entire life I dedicated to work. I felt I did not nurture my relationships like my work. I realised that I’ve not spent so much time with Ira and Junaid when they were children. Now, in the last months, I’m a changed person. I connect more with my family, my children, Kiran’s parents, Reena’s parents, my mother, sister and brother. I would have liked to spend much more time with them at the cost of my work. But at that time, I was just so passionately following what I was doing.”

Asked if he regrets it, Aamir agreed and said, “I would have loved to spend more time even at the cost of all that.”

When Karan reminded Aamir that he had said he gave his audience more importance than his family, the actor said, “Reena and Kiran are wonderful people so we did not have acrimonious moments in our relationship. I have the highest regard and respect for Kiran and Reena. We will always remain a family. The four of us - Reena, Kiran, Ira, Junaid - we meet once every week."

Kareena also talked about having beautiful relationships with husband Saif Ali Khan's kids from his first marriage - Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. When Karan talked about the ease with which Ibrahim talks to Kareena, she had surprised look on her face and said, "That is how it is. I do not know why it is talked about so much.

