Aamir Khan reunites with ex-wife Kiran Rao, team of Laapataa Ladies. See pic

Aamir Khan and his ex-wife and fellow filmmaker Kiran Rao are celebrating the success of their latest film, Laapataa Ladies. The two got together, along with the star cast, and posed for a selfie. (Also Read: Aamir Khan files FIR against fake video, says he's ‘never endorsed any political party' in his entire career) Kiran Rao shared a selfie with her Laapataa Ladies team

Kiran shares selfie

On Monday, Kiran Rao took to her Instagram Stories and shared a selfie with her “Laapataa Gang.” This includes her ex-husband and co-producer Aamir Khan, Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, and Ravi Kishan. All of them smiled for the camera while posing together. Kiran called it the “Laapataa Gang Reunion.”

Interestingly, Aamir also auditioned for the role of the quirky cop eventually played by Ravi. On not going ahead with Aamir, despite him nailing the audition, Kiran told Hindustan Times in an exclusive interview, “Even though he found the right notes for this character and everything else, there's a stardom that's very hard to escape. The character he's playing is quite grey, so the idea was that we didn't want you to know this character is going to end up doing. Keeping the unpredictability and the surprise of Manohar's character would've been much harder had it been Aamir.”

About Laapataa Ladies

Set in a fictitious state called Nirmal Pradesh, Laapataa Ladies is a story of two brides Phool and Pushpa, who accidentally get swapped on a train. One is taken away home by the groom, while the other is left stranded at a railway station.

The film is based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. Sneha Desai has penned the screenplay and dialogues with Divyanidhi Sharma credited for additional dialogues.

It is produced by Kiran Rao's Kindling Films, Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande's Jio Studios.

Aamir will be seen as an actor in Sitaare Zameen Par, slated to release in cinemas this Christmas. Ravi Kishan was also seen in the Netflix India courtroom comedy Mamla Legal Hai around the same time as Laapataa Ladies. The show has now been renewed for a second season.

