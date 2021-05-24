Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Aamir Khan's daughter Ira is dating a 'hottie' and she knows it, see her PDA with BF Nupur Shikhare
Aamir Khan's daughter Ira is dating a 'hottie' and she knows it, see her PDA with BF Nupur Shikhare

Ira Khan dropped a comment on boyfriend Nupur Shikhare's new Instagram post, in which he flexed his muscles.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 24, 2021 02:49 PM IST
Ira Khan is in a relationship with Nupur Shikare.

Actor Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira, couldn't resist commenting on her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare's new Instagram post. "What a hottie," Ira wrote in all-caps, in the comments section of the post, which showed Nupur flexing his muscles.

Nupur is a fitness instructor, and often posts pictures with Ira on social media. The couple made their relationship Instagram-official earlier this year.

"Looking great bro," one person wrote in the comments section. "Keep it casual," another person commented.

In an Instagram Q&A session recently, Ira shared a clip of Nupur and asked her fans, "Do you think you can have someone who's YOUR person?" Reacting to the post, Nupur shared the clip on his Instagram Stories and replied, "I already have, Her name is Ira" followed by a red heart emoji.

On Ira's birthday earlier this month, Nupur shared an old picture of her. "Hi @khan.ira. Happy Birthday My Love.. There so much that I would like to say, but I am going to keep it simple .. I love you #birthday #love #bubs," he wrote in his caption.

Also read: Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan says she ‘must have ruined so many holidays’ for him, ex-wife Reena Dutta

Ira, who made her debut as a theatre director a couple of years ago, has no inclination towards joining the film industry as an actor. She had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “I’ve always felt more comfortable and enthusiastic about working off-stage or behind the camera rather than [being] in front of it. I’ve never felt the inclination to act except if it were in an action film, so I get to learn all the cool stunts. Then again... I can just learn how to do the stunts without a film to work on."

