Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan fasted for 15 days to start losing 20kgs: 'It's been really messing with my head'

Ira Khan, daughter of actor Aamir Khan, on Monday shared with her fans and followers that she gained 20 kgs in the last few years and it has been 'messing' with her. Taking to Instagram, Ira also revealed that she has been struggling with 'self-motivation' and in the 'self-image department'.

Ira Khan also posted several pictures with her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. She also shared her pictures saying that she fasted for over two weeks in a bid to start losing weight. Ira geotagged her location as Buchinger Wilhelmi, a clinic in Germany's Bodensee (Lake Constance).

The pictures give a glimpse of Ira travelling through Germany, celebrating Christmas with Nupur, posing with her friend Smritee Paul. In one of the photos, Ira posed with a dessert and wrote, "Can't eat but that doesn't mean I can't pose with it!" She also posed outside her bathroom, dressed in her pyjamas in one of the photos.

Sharing the post, Ira captioned it, "I recently fasted for 15 days to help me kickstart my attempt to lose weight. I haven't been doing so well with the self-motivation and self-image department. I've been very active for most of my life and then in the past 4-5 years, I've been very inactive. I've put on 20kgs. And it's been really messing with my head."

"Anyway, that among other things were on the list to work on in Germany. I didn't lose a significant amount of weight in numbers - not that I could sustain anyway. But I did find a renewed motivation to try harder. And I found a rhythm. I'm doing everything I can to hold on to it now. I did a lot of thinking and reflection and monitoring," she continued.

Ira concluded, "I learnt some cool things. Things in the self-work department and general life epiphanies that I'm really looking forward to sharing. A lot of them are practices that I need to start doing myself. So as I do, I'll be sharing them. I'm pretty determined. Let's see how it goes. Happy New Year."

Reacting to the post, Buchinger Wilhelmi commented, "We are glad that you found a renewed motivation. We wish you all the best for your health journey. Looking forward to welcome you again soon!"

Ira has been sharing pictures from Germany as she celebrated the festival with Aamir, Nupur and Smritee. She shared several pictures with them on Instagram. Posting a few photos with Aamir, Ira captioned it, "Merry Christmas. Part 2. Bloopers in story! #christmastree #christmas #holiday #raindeer #love #fashionicons #coolkids."

