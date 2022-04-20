Aamir Khan, son Azad Rao Khan announce beginning of summer with a mango binge, fan asks 'kya bhav laye'

Aamir Khan's team has shared new pictures of the actor and his son eating a plateful of mangoes. Aamir Khan Productions' Instagram page shared the pictures which show Aamir and 10-year-old Azad sitting across a table with a plateful of mangoes in front of them. Both are seen relishing mangoes to their heart's content. Also read: Aamir Khan makes, serves halwa as he hosts social media influencer Ruhee Dosani's family at his home on Baisakhi. Watch

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the picture, Aamir Khan Productions asked in caption, "Have you treated yourself and your family with some yet?"

Fans of the actor replied to the post in their own style. A fan asked, “Kya bhav se laye (You got them at what price)?” Another relatable comment read, “Aap bhi aam chus kar khate ho (you also eat a mango by sucking it),” with a laughing emoji. A fan also said, “We haven't got mango treat yet but it's already a treat for us by seeing Azad and his cool daddy.” Many also commented, “So cute.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Azad is Aamir's son from his second wife, Kiran Rao. The two announced separation in July last year. Aamir is occasionally seen in the company of Azad. The two were spotted together on an outing in the city in February this year.

On his birthday last month, Aamir confessed that he didn't give time to his family and focussed only on his work. He told News18 in Hindi, “Somewhere I didn’t shoulder my responsibilities. I would start with my parents, my siblings, my first wife - Reena ji, Kiran ji, Reena’s parents, Kiran’s parents, my children, all these people I am talking about are my close ones. When I was 18, when I joined the film industry, I got so absorbed, I wanted to learn so much, I wanted to do so much that I somewhere — today I realise — people who were close to me, I couldn’t give them time the way I wanted to."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aamir was last seen in 2018 film, Thugs of Hindostan. He will now be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, also starring Kareena Kapoor. The film is slated to release in theatres on August 11.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON