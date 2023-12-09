Aamir Khan sports new look, attends event with Ira Khan, ex wife Reena Dutta; chats with to be son-in-law Nupur Shikhare

Actor Aamir Khan on Saturday sported a clean-shaven look as he attended an awards event in Mumbai. Several pictures and videos of the actor emerged on social media platforms. (Also Read | Ajith reaches out to Aamir Khan and Vishnu Vishal after they were rescued from Chennai floods)

Aamir attends awards event

Aamir Khan with Reena Dutta, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare at an event.

In a video, posted on Instagram by a paparazzo account, Aamir entered the event venue and shook hands with people. He then walked towards a table where his family members were seated. Aamir smiled and also bit his tongue as he took his seat. For the event, Aamir wore a maroon short kurta, denims and shoes.

Aamir's ex-wife Reena, daughter Ira, Nupur were also present

Aamir's ex-wife Reena Dutta was seen seated at the table. She wore a pink saree for the event. Aamir's daughter Ira Khan was also spotted at the table wearing black and white ethnic wear. Ira's fiance Nupur Shikhare was also at the table dressed in a blue shirt, pants and black half jacket.

Aamir chats with Nupur

Nupur's mother Pritam Shikhare interacted with Aamir as he arrived. After sitting next to Nupur, Aamir spoke with him for some time. He also folded his hands and waved at someone sitting nearby. He also smiled at the paparazzi as they clicked his photos.

Aamir recently got stuck in flooded area in Chennai

Aamir was seen in Mumbai a few days after he was rescued from a flood-stricken area in Chennai. Actor Vishnu Vishal, who was stranded in Karapakkam, Chennai, shared the update. "Thanks to the fire and rescue department in helping people like us who are stranded. Rescue operations have started in Karapakkam..."

He added, "Saw 3 boats functioning already. Great work by TN govt in such testing times. Thanks to all the administrative people who are working relentlessly," Vishal said in a post on X. He shared two pictures where boats were deployed to rescue people. Aamir was also seen in the pictures. Aamir reportedly shifted his base from Mumbai to Chennai temporarily a while ago to be with his mother.

About Aamir's family

Aamir's daughter Ira got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Nupur, on November 18, last year, in the presence of close friends and family members. The engagement ceremony saw the Khan family from Imran Khan, Aamir's ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, to actor Fatima Sana Shaikh. Aamir shares Ira with Reena.

About Aamir's films

Aamir was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha which did not do well at the box office. He is producing Kiran Rao's upcoming film Laapataa Ladies, Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol's Lahore, 1947 and Sitaare Zameen Par, in which he will also star.

