Aamir Khan is heading back to Japanese cinemas after a nine-year gap. His 2025 film, Sitaare Zameen Par, is set to release in Japan in spring 2027, marking his first theatrical release there since Dangal in 2018. While his production Secret Superstar also reached Japanese audiences in August 2019, Sitaare Zameen Par will be his first starring theatrical release in the country in nine years.

Details about the film release

Aamir Khan is heading back to Japanese cinemas after a nine-year gap. His 2025 film, Sitaare Zameen Par, is set to release in Japan in spring 2027, marking his first theatrical release there since Dangal in 2018.

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Japanese distributor Geek Pictures made the announcement on September 25, 2026, revealing that the film will be released as Sitaare! The Miracle Team of Stardust. It will open at Human Trust Cinema Yurakucho, Yebisu Garden Cinema and other theatres across Japan.

Along with the announcement, an official account for the film was created for Japanese audience. The tweet read, "Distributed by Geek Pictures Indian Film “Sitaare! The Miracle Team of Stardust” 🏀⭐Set for Spring 2027 Release⭐ Starring #AamirKhan from "3 Idiots"! A heartwarming ode to life filled with laughter and tears⭐️."

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About the filmm

{{^usCountry}} The word Sitaare means stars in Hindi and the title is a clear nod to Aamir's 2007 film Taare Zameen Par, which was released internationally as Like Stars on Earth. Sitaare Zameen Par was not a direct sequel, but a spiritual one. The film was an official remake of the 2018 Spanish comedy Champions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The word Sitaare means stars in Hindi and the title is a clear nod to Aamir's 2007 film Taare Zameen Par, which was released internationally as Like Stars on Earth. Sitaare Zameen Par was not a direct sequel, but a spiritual one. The film was an official remake of the 2018 Spanish comedy Champions. {{/usCountry}}

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Aamir essayed the role of Gulshan, a former basketball player whose career has not gone as planned. After getting into trouble for reckless behaviour, including drink-driving, he got sentenced to community service. His punishment involved coaching Sitaare, a basketball team made up of adults with disabilities. Gulshan initially saw the assignment as something he simply had to get through. But, slowly it changed as he staryed to spend more time with the players. The team gradually became an important part of his life, forcing him to rethink his own attitude towards success, failure and the people around him.

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The players on Team Sitaare were played by ten first-time actors who themselves have disabilities. They were chosen after an extensive audition process, making the casting one of the most talked-about aspects of the film.

Sitaare Zameen Par was directed by R. S. Prasanna and starred Aamir Khan, Genelia Deshmukh, Gurpal Singh, Dolly Ahluwalia and Brijendra Kala in key roles. The film also features ten first-time actors with disabilities, including Ashish Pendse, Aroush Datta, Aayush Bhansali, Rishi Shahani, Gopi Krishnan K Verma, Rishabh Jain, Vedant Sharma, Samvit Desai, Naman Misra, and Simran Mangeshkar.

The film's box office

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Sitaare Zameen Par earned ₹267.52 crore worldwide in gross collections, including ₹200.77 crore from India and ₹66.75 crore from overseas markets. The film recorded ₹167.46 crore in net collections across 184,992 shows.

His other work

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His production house, Aamir Khan Productions, recently backed Lahore 1947, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and starring Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta and Shabana Azmi. The period drama released on August 13, 2026.

Up next, Aamir is expected to start shooting Ashutosh Gowariker's Lalkaara in October 2026. The sports biopic is based on the life of legendary cricketer Lala Amarnath and is reportedly eyeing a December 2027 release. There has also been buzz around a possible sequel to 3 Idiots.