Search
Thursday, Jul 17, 2025
New Delhi oC

India's most profitable film of 2025 earned 1200% profit: How a 7 crore film beat Chhaava, Sitaare Zameen Par, Sikandar

ByAbhimanyu Mathur
Updated on: Jul 17, 2025 01:14 pm IST

Made for just ₹7 crore, this tiny film with no stars managed a box office beat that not even the biggest hits of Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, and Mohanlal did.

As the first half of 2025 ended, lists of what worked and what flopped at the box office this year emerged. Chhaava and L2: Empuraan dominated the box office, while smaller films like Thudarum and Sitaare Zameen Par earned some praise, too. But even as the box office collection reports were dominated by films breaking records, one tiny film with no stars managed to outdo them all, at least in terms of profitability.

Tourist Family starring Sasikumar, Simran, Mithun Jai Sankar and Kamalesh Jagan, made <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>90 crore worldwide.
Tourist Family starring Sasikumar, Simran, Mithun Jai Sankar and Kamalesh Jagan, made 90 crore worldwide.

India's most profitable film of 2025

The Tamil sleeper hit, Tourist Family, is the most profitable Indian film of this year so far. Made on a budget of just 7 crore, the Abishan Jeevinth-directed film earned over 90 crore worldwide, bringing its profit over its budget to an astounding 1200%. Tourist family is a slice-of-life comedy drama that stars M. Sasikumar, Simran, Mithun Jai Sankar and Kamalesh Jagan in the lead roles. The film, released on 29 April, received glowing reviews from critics and much love from the fans. The film earned 23 crore in its first week, but strong word of mouth meant that it did better in the second week, adding 29 crore more. After five weeks, the film finally ended its run with 90 crore worldwide, including 62 crore in India.

How Tourist Family beat Bollywood biggies

Chhaava is the highest-grossing Indian film of the year, earning 808 crore worldwide. But its 90-crore budget means that its profit is 'just' 800%. It is an impressive figure, but lower than what Tourist Family managed. Housefull 5 has not been able to turn a profit despite grossing 300 crore worldwide due to its high budget, as is the case for Salman Khan's Sikandar. Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par has managed 300% profit so far, with 260 crore gross on a 65-crore budget.

There are other films from Tamil and Malayalam cinema that have managed impressive profit margins, though. Tamil film Dragon also made 300% profit at the box office, while Malayalam hit Thudarum has 720% profitability. Sankranthiki Vasthunam, the highest-grossing Telugu film of the year, has also made around 300% profit over its 60-crore budget.

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / India's most profitable film of 2025 earned 1200% profit: How a 7 crore film beat Chhaava, Sitaare Zameen Par, Sikandar
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On