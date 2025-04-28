Vijay Deverakonda reveals how Rashmika Mandanna-Vicky Kaushal’s film enraged him: ‘I recently watched Chhaava and…’

Back in February this year, Vicky Kaushal arrived in theatres as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj with Laxman Utekar’s Chhaava. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna as his onscreen wife Yesubai Bhonsale and Akshaye Khanna as Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, the historical action film emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025. While Vicky and Rashmika’s onscreen chemistry was absolutely adorable, Akshaye was lauded by critics and fans alike for his versatile portrayal of Aurangzeb. All in all, Chhaava managed to impact not just the box office but also the audience, making many emotional with a spine-chilling climax. Well, the film also affected actor Vijay Deverakonda, leaving him ‘enraged’. Chhaava enraged Vijay Deverakonda

This weekend, actor and Rashmika Mandanna’s rumoured boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda graced the pre-release event of Suriya’s upcoming film Retro as the guest of honour. During his appearance, host Suma asked Vijay which historical figure he’d like to meet if he could travel back in time. Hearing this, Vijay replied, “I want to meet the British and give them two tight slaps. I recently watched Chhaava, and it enraged me. I’d probably take the opportunity to give Aurangzeb two to three tight slaps also. I want to meet so many others like that, just to hit them. Right now, it’s all I can think of.”

During the event, Vijay also spoke about the recent terror attack in South Kashmir’s Pahalgam, which left 26 people dead. The actor claimed that the solution is ‘education’. He went on to state that Kashmir belongs to India and Kashmiris are our own. Vijay further shared, “Pakistan can't even look after their own, who don't have proper electricity and water. What do they want to do here? India doesn't even need to attack Pakistan because Pakistanis themselves are fed up with their government and will attack them if this continues.” He concluded that we should stand united.

On the film front, Vijay will next be seen in Telugu spy thriller Kingdom, written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri.