Aaradhya Bachchan asks paparazzi to be ‘careful’ as they chase her and Aishwarya Rai at airport. Watch

Aishwarya Rai and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan had a busy weekend as they attended the wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The duo left Mumbai immediately after the celebrations wrapped up. (Also Read – Aishwarya Rai-Hrithik Roshan to Salman Khan-Sonakshi Sinha: 5 memorable reunions at Ambani wedding) Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya Bachchan at Mumbai airport

Aishwarya and Aaradhya leave Mumbai

On Sunday night, a paparazzo shared videos on Instagram which showed Aishwarya and Aaradhya entering the Mumbai airport. They exited a grey SUV and were seen twinning in black. They didn't pose for the paparazzi as Aishwarya repeatedly yet politely asked the paparazzi to be “careful” as they clicked her and Aaradhya. Aishwarya said “take care” to them before showing their passports and tickets to the airport security.

In another video, when the paparazzi started drawing closer to Aishwarya and Aaradhya as they stood near the airport security, Aaradhya gets alarmed, turns around, and sternly repeats what Aishwarya had been asking the photographers to be: “Careful!” Aishwarya then looked at Aaradhya, who then gently put her head on her mother's shoulder. As the paparazzi requested Aishwarya to pose for them again, she turned around, waved at them, and thanked them. Aaradhya also turned around and waved at the photographers warmly before she and her mother entered the building.

Aishwarya, Aaradhya at Ambani wedding

Aishwarya and Aaradya attended the Shubh Vivah and Shubh Ashirwad ceremonies of Anant and Radhika at the Jio World Convention Centre on Friday and Saturday respectively. They posed together, instead of with the rest of the Bachchan family, including Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Nikhil Nanda, Shweta Bachchan, Navya Nanda, and Agastya Nanda, who posed for a family portrait as they entered the wedding cermeony on Friday.

However, Abhishek was seen hanging out with his wife and daughter during the wedding ceremony. Aishwarya and Abhishek's Dhoom 2 co-star Hrithik Roshan also joined them. Aishwarya was also seen hugging mom-to-be Deepika Padukone and posing with American reality TV star Kim Kardashian for a selfie, in which the latter hailed Aishwarya as a “queen.”

Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: II.