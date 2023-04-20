Aaradhya Bachchan case: Delhi High Court to hear matter against YouTube tabloids for alleged fake news about her

Aaradhya Bachchan, daughter of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, and granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, has reportedly moved Delhi High Court against YouTube channels for reporting fake news about her health. A Delhi High Court bench will hear the matter on Thursday. Also read: Abhishek Bachchan reacts as fan shares Aishwarya Rai's pic with Aaradhya Bachchan from NMACC launch

Aaradhya Bachchan with Aishwarya Rai with Abhishek Bachchan in Cannes. (File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aaradhya Bachchan, 11, has reportedly sought an injunction against fake reporting by the media about her as she is a minor. She was recently seen with actor-mother Aishwarya Rai at the grand launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai. The mother-daughter duo, dressed in traditional outfits, happily posed together for paparazzi at the event.

As per a report by Zoom, the petition filed by Aaradhya has asked 10 entities to "de-list and deactivate all videos" about her. Google LLC and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Grievance Cell) have also been made parties in the case.

The petition, filed by the law firm Anand and Naik, reportedly stated, "The defendants' sole motivation is to unlawfully profit from the reputation of the Bachchan family, irrespective of the damage-causing to the plaintiffs and their family members."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One of the most well-known celebrity kids, Aaradhya Bachchan has often been talked about on social media – from her hairstyle to her holding mom Aishwarya's hand in public and how she speaks has been discussed online.During Bob Biswas promotions in 2021, an angry Abhishek Bachchan had slammed those, who constantly attack his daughter on social media. Reacting to the attention Aaradhya receives, Abhishek had told BollywoodLife in an earlier interview, “While it’s completely unacceptable and something that I will not tolerate. I’m a public figure that’s fine, my daughter is out of bounds. If you have anything to say, come and say it to my face.”

Aishwarya and Abhishek married in 2007, and welcomed their first child, daughter Aaradhya, in 2011. Both Aishwarya and Abhishek as well as Aaradhya's grandfather, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, often share photos of her on social media. Aaradhya is a student of Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON