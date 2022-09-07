Aashiqui 3: Anurag Basu reacts to reports of Jennifer Winget starring opposite Kartik Aaryan in film

Actor Kartik Aaryan announced his upcoming film Aashiqui 3 earlier this week. The actor took to Instagram and shared a motion poster of the romantic drama. Kartik, who was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, one the biggest hits of 2022, will play the lead in the film that will be directed by Anurag Basu. There have been rumours that Jennifer Winget might star opposite Kartik in the movie. In a recent interview, Anurag reacted to such reports. Read more: Kartik Aaryan to star in Aashiqui 3, says he ‘grew up watching’ original film

Aashiqui 3 will be produced by Bhushan Kumar and mark the first collaboration between Kartik and Anurag. While the female lead of the film is yet to be finalised, one name that has been making the rounds is that of TV actor Jennifer Winget, who has worked in shows like Bepannah, Dill Mill Gayye and Saraswatichandra, among others.

Responding to reports of Jennifer being roped in for Aashiqui 3, Anurag Basu told India Forums, “Well, I’ve been also hearing about these rumours. However, honestly, we’re currently at a very nascent stage. We’re currently ideating about various other aspects of film-making. Casting will be locked later on.”

In a recent interview with Variety, Anurag had opened up about working with Kartik in their upcoming film. He said, “It’d be my first venture with Kartik Aaryan, who is known for his hard work, dedication, grit and determination towards his work and I’m truly looking forward to this one.”

Recently, Kartik shared the motion poster of Aashiqui 3 on Instagram, and wrote, “Ab Tere Bin Ji Lenge Hum/ Zeher Zindagi Ka Pi Lenge Hum #Aashiqui3. This one is going to be heart-wrenching!! My First with Basu Da (Anurag Basu).”

Aashiqui (1990) backed by T-Series and Vishesh Films was helmed by Mahesh Bhatt. Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal played the lead roles. The franchise was revived in 2013 with Aashiqui 2. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film featured Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur. It was also a box office success.

In his recent Variety interview about Aashiqui 3, Kartik had said, “The timeless classic Aashiqui is something I grew up watching and working on Aashiqui 3 is like a dream come true. I feel privileged yet grateful collaborating with Bhushan Kumar and Mukesh Bhatt for this opportunity. I’ve been a big fan of Anurag Basu’s work and collaborating with him on this one will definitely shape me in many ways.”

