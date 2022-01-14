Aayush Sharma says Arpita Khan warned him not to ‘make a joke out of’ himself at their sangeet: ‘You dare not…’

Aayush Sharma said that he was a ‘very awkward dancer’ when he first met his wife Arpita Khan and got better with time. Incidentally, he played a Garba dancer in his debut film, Loveyatri. He chalked up his skills in the film to ‘training’.

In an interview, Aayush said that Arpita told him to pull up his socks and not look like an amateur at their sangeet ceremony. The couple got married on November 18, 2014, at the Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad. They have two children, a son named Ahil and a daughter named Ayat.

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Aayush said, “I still remember, when we got married, I didn’t know how to dance.” On being reminded about his moves in the song Chogada, he said, “Yeah, but that was after training. The time I met Arpita, I was a very awkward dancer.”

Aayush said Arpita warned him to not mess up their sangeet performance. “That was also rehearsed and choreographed and everything. She said, ‘You dare not go and make a joke out of yourself on that stage.’ Now that she sees me dance and people call me a good dancer, she just looks at me and says, ‘Oh my God, they don’t know how many hours you spent in that studio.’ I think she knows the journey but the good thing about her is that she is not pompous about the journey.”

Aayush was last seen on the big screen in Mahesh Manjrekar’s crime drama Antim: The Final Truth, alongside his brother-in-law Salman Khan. The film, a remake of the Marathi hit Mulshi Pattern, was their first onscreen collaboration. While Aayush played a gangster, Salman essayed the role of a police officer.

Also see | Aayush Sharma says he is accused of getting everything from Salman Khan: ‘I also have money’

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Aayush was supposed to play a supporting role in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, starring Salman in the lead. However, he has opted out of the film after the success of Antim: The Final Truth and wants to focus on lead roles.

