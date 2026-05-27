Abhijeet Bhattacharya slams Varun Dhawan’s Chunnari Chunnari remake version: ‘Salman Khan nahi ban sakte…’

The recreated version of Chunnari Chunnari from Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, featuring Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde, has landed in the middle of a social media storm, with many viewers expressing disappointment over the remix of the iconic track. Adding fuel to the debate, original singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya has now openly criticised the recreated version, while also taking a swipe at Varun Dhawan for repeatedly banking on revamped versions of once-popular Bollywood hits.

Abhijeet Bhattacharya on Chunnari Chunnari

On Tuesday, the makers of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai unveiled the new song Chunnari Chunnari from the film.

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In an interview with ANI, Abhijeet reacted to the recreated version of his iconic 1999 track Chunnari Chunnari in Varun Dhawan's upcoming film. The original singer of the chartbuster from Biwi No. 1, starring Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Sushmita Sen, voiced his disappointment over the recreated version.

“Yeh gaana Salman ki life ka biggest song tha. Jab aayi thi, tab se ab tak trending hai. Salman Khan ki life ka sabse bada hit hai Chunnari Chunnari. Uss waqt ek rising star tha, not a superstar. (This was the biggest song of Salman Khan. Since it came out, the song has been trending to date),” Abhijeet said.

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{{^usCountry}} Reacting to the recreated version of the song, Abhijeet called out Varun for doing "second-hand" films. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reacting to the recreated version of the song, Abhijeet called out Varun for doing "second-hand" films. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "The actor (Varun Dhawan) has only done second-hand films, especially when his father (David Dhawan) directed the original films. He also uses the same songs that were once a hit. Varun Dhawan iss gaane se Salman Khan nahi ban sakta (Varun Dhawan can't become Salman Khan by doing my songs). There is a big difference between Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The actor (Varun Dhawan) has only done second-hand films, especially when his father (David Dhawan) directed the original films. He also uses the same songs that were once a hit. Varun Dhawan iss gaane se Salman Khan nahi ban sakta (Varun Dhawan can't become Salman Khan by doing my songs). There is a big difference between Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Reacting to the latest recreation of Chunnari Chunnari, Abhijeet quipped that the song sounded more like a “bhajan”, which was originally a romantic track. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reacting to the latest recreation of Chunnari Chunnari, Abhijeet quipped that the song sounded more like a “bhajan”, which was originally a romantic track. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Abhijeet also revealed that the makers of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai never reached out to him before recreating his hit song. He said that if they had approached him for the remake, he would still rethink before doing it. Now, he is happy that he didn't do the song because it would have've degraded. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Abhijeet also revealed that the makers of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai never reached out to him before recreating his hit song. He said that if they had approached him for the remake, he would still rethink before doing it. Now, he is happy that he didn't do the song because it would have've degraded. {{/usCountry}}

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Chunnari Chunnari recreated

On Tuesday, the makers of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai unveiled the new song Chunnari Chunnari from the film. It is a recreated version of an iconic song from the 1999 blockbuster Biwi No. 1 that featured actors Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen. The new song has been arranged by Akshay Raheja and Abhishek Singh while the music video has been choreographed by Remo D'souza.

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The singers attached to the new version are IP Singh, Jonita Gandhi, Asees Kaur, Sudhir Yaduvanshi, and Anuradha Sriram. The song has been picturised on Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, and Mrunal Thakur. Singers Abhijeet and Anuradha Shriram lent their voice to the original song, with Anu Malik as the music director.

As soon as the new song surfaced on social media, several social media users slammed it. The recreated version of the song has also triggered a feud involving producer Ramesh Taurani, David Dhawan and veteran producer Vashu Bhagnani.

The controversy centres around allegations made by Vashu Bhagnani regarding the recreation and reuse of songs associated with one of his films without his consent. Bhagnani has repeatedly described the issue as an ethical matter rather than a financial dispute. He has also expressed disappointment over filmmaker David Dhawan's alleged involvement in recreating songs linked to his films for Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.

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Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is directed by David Dhawan and backed by Ramesh Taurani of Tips Industries. It is slated to release on June 5.

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