Abhilash Chaudhary: Kaam achha karo, baki sab baad mei...

Actor Abhilash Chaudhary believes in letting his work do the talking and feels it’s important to constantly better his craft to sustain in the long run.

“See, the industry is a difficult place to make a mark and survive. As it takes no time to forget people and move on, there is a cut throat competition around. I had this in mind ke kaam achha karo, baki baad mei… Public appearances, social media, all this is worthwhile if you have a good career graph behind you. At the end of the day, kaam bolta hai, so that’s what I have been doing and now after eight years of hard work and playing a range of characters, it’s the right time to be in public eyes too,” says the State of Siege-Temple Attack, Zoya Factor and Commando- 3 actor.

Having played a number of serious characters, Chaudhary says he holds nothing against lighter roles. He adds, “Light hearted films are an unexplored territory for now and surely soon I would like to try a fun role too. My friends always ask gaane wali film kab karoge…(laughs) But for now, I strongly feel that a lot of good work is happening that is helping me to take my career up. So, why think changing genres; as of now mere liye kaam zaroori hai and that thankfully I am doing.”

Hailing from Shamli in UP, Chaudhary loves being referred to as a farmer first. “I am a farmer’s son. And surely visit my village and take up work in the field as well as home. I cherish my stay there always as both my parents and childhood friends all are there. During pandemic, as my father was seriously unwell, I had to travel to Shamli more frequently, but now things are better,” says D Company and Special OPS 1 fame actor.

Currently, Chaudhary is busy with multiple projects, including web and films. “First to release will be RGV’s Dhahanam where I play a negative lead followed by a Telugu film Konda, another one with Abhishek Bachchan as well as one more OTT show. So, these will keep me happily busy for now till I find pedo ke iird gird gaane wala role…(laughs)”.