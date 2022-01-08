Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai’s daughter Aaradhya sings Christmas carols, dances, plays drum in new video. Watch

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai’s daughter Aaradhya Bachchan urged everyone to do their bit for others and ‘be a secret Santa even when it isn’t Christmas’ in a never-seen-before video. She also sang Christmas carols, danced and played a small drum.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the clip, Aaradhya wore a red dress and a Santa Claus cap as she gave a message about the true spirit of the holidays. “While ‘tis the season to be jolly, it is also time to think about giving, giving without any expectation or receiving anything in return whatsoever or even being thanked. The spirit of Christmas lies in being a secret Santa throughout the year. Can we be a secret Santa even when it isn’t Christmas? Think about it,” she said.

Fans showered love on Aaradhya. “Awwww she is so adorable and pretty just like her mummy,” one wrote. “Wow! Such a lovely girl is giving a beautiful message of Christmas. May baby Jesus bless you and your family,” another commented. A third fan said that she is ‘growing up to be a very charming girl’.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last month, Aishwarya shared pictures with Aaradhya from the Christmas celebration at their home. The two wore matching outfits, with the ten-year-old making ‘rock on’ and victory hand signs as she posed. “Here’s wishing you all a Merry Christmas. Much Love, Peace, Good Health and Happiness. God Bless,” the Instagram post was captioned.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In 2018, Aishwarya talked about the media attention that her daughter gets. “Aaradhya has seen it [the attention] since she was a baby, while I was exposed to it only in my twenties. Is it normal to her? I don’t know. It can’t be normal to see human beings behave strangely. But also it’s not like she woke up one day and experienced it. She has seen crowds outside our gates, media outside the airports and I would like to believe that she realises that it happens sporadically,” she told Hindustan Times.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Abhishek Bachchan says Aaradhya found his Bob Biswas look ‘cute’, reveals Aishwarya Rai-Jaya Bachchan’s reaction

“I have been a very normal mother with her throughout. I have gone with her everywhere. I go to her school every day. I have done normal things with her like taken her to the park, visited temples, gone to the supermarket etc., so that she understands what ‘normal normal’ is and what social excitement is,” she added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON