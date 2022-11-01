Abhishek Bachchan digs out retro pic of wife Aishwarya Rai for her birthday wish, fans send love

Actor Abhishek Bachchan marked wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s birthday with a rare monochrome photo of her from what appears to be several years ago. He took to his Instagram handle and dedicated a post to her. He wrote, “Happy Birthday, wifey! Love, light, peace and eternal success.” Also read: Aishwarya Rai sports fresh airport look as she holds Aaradhya's hand with pride

In the picture, a petite-looking Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is seen wearing a simple saree. She sits on a cane chair in an outdoor location while appearing to be putting flowers in her hair. The picture has her in minimal makeup with the quintessential bindi on her forehead, completing her traditional Indian girl look.

Soon after Abhishek shared the post, celebrities dropped warm birthday wishes for the actor in the comment section. Mom-to-be Bipasha Basu wrote, “Happy birthday @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb Pretty woman.” Zoya Akhtar dropped a red heart emoji for the picture.

Meanwhile, a fan wrote, “Many Happy Returns of the day Aishwarya Ma'm Stay Blessed Always You are infinitely beautiful...inside and out.” “Thanku so much for sharing this precious picture with us AB,” added another fan. Someone also chimmed in, “She is lucky to have u..”

Abhishek and Aishwarya tied the knot in 2007 after dating for some time. They welcomed their daughter Aaradhya in 2011. Recently, Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya Bachchan were snapped arriving at the Mumbai airport last weekend. The family was returning from an unknown destination after celebrating Diwali and Bhai Dooj with the extended family.

Aishwarya is currently basking in the success of her period drama Ponniyin Selvan I. The film marked her comeback in films and also her reunion with Mani Ratnam, who helmed her debut film. She received positive reviews for her acting and screen presence. PS-1 is currently the third highest-grossing Indian film of 2022.

Abhishek, on the other hand, was last seen in Dasvi, which earned him praises. He is currently gearing up for the second season of his hit series, Breathe: Into the Shadows.

