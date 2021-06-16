Abhishek Bachchan has these plans with Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya after pandemic is over

Actor Abhishek Bachchan is eagerly waiting for the coronavirus pandemic to be over. He said in a new live session that he plans to spend time outdoors with his family when things are back to normal.

Speaking in a chat organised with Chennaiyin FC, Abhishek Bachchan interacted with his fans and revealed his post-pandemic plans with wife Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya. "We always love going on long drives and I hope to be able to do it once things improve. I would love to take my daughter and wife on a nice long road trip,” he said during an interaction titled Pit Stop with Bad Road Buddies. Fans also talked to Abhishek about his favourite bikes and the impact his film Dhoom had on bikers.

Last year, Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya and his father Amitabh Bachchan were all diagnosed with Covid-19. While Aishwarya and Aaradhya were discharged from the hospital in a week, Abhishek and Amitabh spent close to a month admitted at the Nanavati Hospital.

In an Instagram live chat with motivational speaker Anand Chulani, Abhishek talked the time he spent with Amitabh. "Initially, my father and I were in the hospital together. A week later my wife and daughter were hospitalised. Thankfully, they only had to be there for about a week then they came out, and my dad and I stayed on for a bit longer because we hadn't tested negative," he said.

He added that he had a good time with his father in the hospital. "I mean he is also a great friend of mine, so it was good to shoot the breeze with him and you know when you are a Covid patient although you can interact with other patients, there is nothing else to do, you just have to wait around. So, there was some good banter that went on, I mean he is a good roomie in that sense," he said.

Abhishek was last seen in The Big Bull. The film released on Disney+ Hotstar to mixed reviews.