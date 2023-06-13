Abhishek Bachchan grooves to Kajra Re, but not with Aishwarya Rai. Find out who

Abhishek Bachchan relived the memories of Kajra Re but sans Aishwarya Rai. Recently he matched steps to the popular song with Nora Fatehi. Abhishek and Nora have come together for a dance film directed by Remo D’Souza and the video is from one of their wrap-up parties. Also read: Abhishek Bachchan reveals the compliment he gave Aishwarya Rai after watching Ponniyin Selvan II

Abhishek Bachchan and Nora Fatehi

Abhishek Bachchan and Nora Fatehi will be seen in Dancing Dad reportedly.

Nora Fatehi shared the video on her Instagram Stories and captioned it, “It's a wrap.” She attended the party in a stunning black dress. Abhishek, in his casual look, joined her on the dance floor. While Nora showed off her smooth moves, Abhishek aced the hook step of Kajra Re.

Kajra Re

Kajra Re is a chartbuster from Bunty Aur Babli. The film featured Abhishek with Rani Mukerji and Amitabh Bachchan. Aishwarya Rai made a special appearance in the dance song, which featured her with now-husband Abhishek and father-in-law Amitabh.

Abhishek Bachchan's next film

Abhishek and Nora have joined hands for a Remo D'Souza directorial. Reportedly, it has been named, Dancing Dad. Pinkvilla quoted a source saying that Nora will be seen in a ‘very important role’ and is set to appear in a never-seen-before avatar. It also said that they filmed in Ooty recently. The film is reportedly being backed by a large OTT platform.

While there's been no official announcement about Dancing Dad, Abhishek has several projects lined up in the pipeline. He will be seen in the Nikkhil Advani-backed Hindi remake of the 2019 Tamil comedy drama KD. Abhishek is also a part of R Balki's upcoming film Ghoomer. It has Shabana Azmi, Saiyami Kher and Angad Bedi. It's said to be inspired by the story of Karoly Takacs, the late Hungarian right-hand shooter who is known for winning two Olympic gold medals using his left hand while his other hand was injured.

Abhishek also has filmmaker Shoojit Sircar's untitled slice-of-life drama. The film shoot will start in August this year. The actor was last seen in Ajay Devgn's Bholaa, where he marked a special cameo appearance. On the other hand, Nora was last seen in B Praak and Jaani's music video Achha Sila Diya with Rajkummar Rao.

