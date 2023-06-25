Abhishek Bachchan reveals why he took break post Housefull 3: ‘I returned signing amounts’

Abhishek Bachchan has successfully carved his own niche in the film industry in 23 years of his career. He not just does projects which challenge him but is also a pro at shutting down trolls who compare him to his superstar father Amitabh Bachchan or wife Aishwarya Rai. In a new interview, Abhishek has explained why he took a break after the release of his 2016 film Housefull 3. He said he backed out from films he had signed at the moment to re-evaluate things. Also read: Abhishek Bachchan reveals the compliment he gave Aishwarya Rai after watching Ponniyin Selvan II

Abhishek's films around the release of Housefull 3

Abhishek Bachchan in a still from Housefull 3.

After featuring as Inspector Jai in Dhoom 3, Abhishek had starred in light-hearted films like Happy New Year, The Shaukeens, All Is Well and Housefull 3. He then took a break and returned only in 2018 with Manmarziyaan, in which he was the second lead.

Abhishek on why he took a break

In an interview with ETimes, Abhishek shared the reason for his break. He said, “I was very complacent. I was getting great work, great money, all the films were becoming superhits. But I knew I wasn't pushing myself.”

He further added, “You should never think that I can sleep-walk through a film! No, you're not meant to sleep-walk through a film because people are putting hard earned money on you! You have to have sleepless nights. Somewhere that's the price you pay as an actor for your gift. When it stops meaning that and it comes easily to you, you've started your downward trajectory and that's the space I was in. So, I said, let me stop. Whichever films I had signed that time, which hadn't started, I returned the signing amounts to them. I told them I need to re-evaluate things, I took that time off, I came back and started selecting work which gave me sleepless nights."

Abhishek's recent and upcoming projects

Abhishek was last seen as a jailed politician who resumes his studies in the jail. Titled Dasvi, the 2022 film starred Nimrat Kaur as his wife. He was also seen in the second season of his web series Breathe: Into The Shadows last year. Both released on OTT platforms. This year, he was seen in a cameo in Ajay Devgn-starrer Bhola.

Abhishek has completed the shooting of R Balki's Ghoomer. He has also produced a film SSS7 in which he is the only actor. He has also shot a film with Remo D'Souza and will now begin working on Shoojit Sircar's next.

