Abhishek Bachchan praises The Kashmir Files, says, 'not met anyone who found it bad'; Vivek Agnihotri thanks him

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has become the latest Bollywood celebrity to praise the recent release The Kashmir Files. The actor spoke about the film in a recent interview and argued that the film has worked at the box office because it's good. The film's director Vivek Agnihotri shared the video of Abhishek's praise for the film on social media, thanking the actor. Also read: Vivek Agnihotri says he owes a lot to Varun: ‘He helped me when nobody did'

The Kashmir Files, which released on March 11, has grossed over ₹250 crore at the box office and become one of the biggest sleeper hits of recent times. The film is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir Valley in the early 90s. It stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, and others. Given it's heavy subject and lack of big stars, most trade insiders hadn't expected the film to do as well as it has.

Abhishek's praise for the film praise for the film came during one of his promotional interviews for his upcoming movie Dasvi. In the video, part of an interaction with Times Now Navbharat, Abhishek responded to a question about politics and films and said, "You were talking about The Kashmir Files. The genesis of it is what- we have been discussing that for two-three days. Whatever you say, you want to politicise it, you want to communalise it, that is your freedom of speech and opinion. But if the film wasn't good, it wouldn't have worked. There is no other reason why it's working. You can take out a lot of other meanings and ripple effects. The foundation is that it has to be a good film."

Abhishek then clarified that his opinion isn't based on personal experience as he hasn't seen the film but from interactions with others. "Again, it's not my place to say because I haven't seen the film. But I've not met anybody who said it's a bad film. That is the only truth of cinema. If a film does good business, it has to be a good film," he added.

Vivek Agnihotri shared part of the interview on Twitter on Friday, writing alongside, "Thank you @juniorbachchan for your graciousness." Abhishek even responded to Vivek's tweet and promised to watch the film soon. "Look forward to seeing the film at the earliest. Best wishes," read his reply to Vivek.

Abhishek's next film Dasvi also has shades of politics. It revolves around the story of Ganga Ram Chaudhary (Abhishek), an "anpadh, corrupt and dil se desi" politician who finds a new challenge in prison: education. The film also stars Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam. Produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films, Jio Studios, and Bake My Cake Films, Dasvi will release on Netflix and Jio Cinema on April 7.

