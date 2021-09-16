Abhishek Bachchan reacts as fan shares morphed photo from his wedding with Aishwarya Rai

Abhishek Bachchan responded to a fan who shared a doctored photograph from his wedding with Aishwarya Rai on Twitter. The couple got married in 2007 and have a nine-year-old daughter named Aaradhya.

On Thursday, a fan posted a photo of Abhishek and Aishwarya in wedding finery and wrote, “Her laugh n his Smile say it all #MyLovelies.” Abhishek replied to the tweet saying, “This is a photoshopped image.” He added a folded hands emoji at the end.

Abhishek and Aishwarya fell in love during the shoot of Umrao Jaan. They got married in a private ceremony at the Bachchans’ bungalow, Prateeksha, on April 20, 2007. They welcomed their daughter Aaradhya in 2011.

Recently, during an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, Amitabh Bachchan said that Abhishek and Aishwarya are quite involved in Aaradhya’s online classes. “Humare ghar mein bhi bachchi hai jo online shiksha prapt kar rahi hai. Din bhar lage rehte hai aur mata-pita dono wahaan sahyogi ban ke rehte hai, kaise computer chalaya jaaye, kya PPT karna hai, saara kuch sandesh dete rehte hai (Even I have a little one at home attending online classes. She is busy all day and even her parents help her out with how to use a computer and with the PowerPoint presentations etc).”

Abhishek was seen in The Big Bull earlier this year and played a character loosely based on scam-tainted stockbroker Harshad Mehta. The film released on Disney+ Hotstar to mixed reviews. He will be seen next in a Kahaani spin-off titled Bob Biswas, in which he plays the titular role of an insurance agent moonlighting as a contract killer, and Dasvi.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya will make her acting comeback with Ponniyin Selvan, directed by Mani Ratnam. She reportedly plays a double role in the period drama, which also stars Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Prakash Raj, Jayam Ravi and Aishwarya Lekshmi, among others.