Abhishek Bachchan reacts as fan tells him to let Aishwarya Rai work more: ‘She doesn’t need my permission'

Abhishek Bachchan took to Twitter to share his review of Ponniyin Selvan 2. The film, directed by Mani Ratnam stars his wife, actor Aishwarya Rai as lead. While Abhishek praised Aishwarya's work in the movie, a person told him to ‘let’ her sign more films and take care of their daughter Aaradhya himself. The actor had a clear reply for them. (Also read: Ponniyin Selvan 2 review)

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai in a still from Mani Ratnam's 2007 film Guru.

Sharing his thought on Ponniyin Selvan 2, Abhishek wrote, “#PS2 is simply FANTASTIC!!! At a loss for words right now. So overwhelmed. Well done to the entire team #ManiRatnam @chiyaan @trishtrashers @actor_jayamravi @Karthi_Offl and the rest of the cast and crew. And so, so proud of the Mrs. Her best by far,” he wrote.

Replying to his tweet, a person wrote, “As you should! Now let her sign more movies and you take care of Aaradhya.” Abhishek responded, “Let her sign??? Sir, she certainly doesn’t need my permission to do anything. Especially something she loves.”

Fans of couple praised Abhishek for his reply. “Well said sir...also eagerly waiting to see both of you in a movie.. 'Jay'n Nandini together in a movie would be a treat to watch,” wrote a fan. “Tweet of the day my man,” commented another.

Abhishek and Aishwarya got married in 2007 and welcomed daughter Aaradhya in 2011. The couple has starred in many movies together including Guru, Dhoom 2, Raavan, Umrao Jaan and more.

Ponniyin Selvan 2 is the second part in Mani Ratnam's epic. The film is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy's five-part novel series of the same name. Hindustan Times' review of the film read, “Given this is Aishwarya Rai’s big comeback to Tamil cinema after many years, she’s unbelievably good and delivers what’s unarguably a career-best performance. Aishwarya’s character impact is so powerful and she’s so good in it, it’s hard to imagine anyone else in her shoes. Be it her rage-filled eyes or the long silences, Aishwarya brings so much life into the film.”

