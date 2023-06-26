Abhishek Bachchan reacts to being called the Batman of Bollywood: 'I am very embarrassed'

Abhishek Bachchan has said that he is embarrassed to talk about filmmaker Apoorva Lakhia's statement that if Bollywood stars are all superheroes, Abhishek is Batman. Abhishek has worked with the director in the 2003 film Mumbai Se Aya Mera Dost. (Also read: Abhishek Bachchan reveals why he took break post Housefull 3)

Most recently seen in a devilish avatar in a cameo role in Ajay Devgn's Bholaa, which released earlier this year. Abhishek also featured in the Nimrat Kaur-starrer Dasvi (2022) and the second installment of his web series, Breathe: Into The Shadows (2022).

Abhishek on being ‘Batman of Bollywood’

When told that Apoorva called him Batman of Bollywood, Abhishek said in a recent iterview to ETimes, “I am very embarrassed. Apu (poorva) is family to me. From the first time we met, when he came to pitch Mumbai Se Aaya Mera Dost to now, he instantly became family. He's been a part of my life for over 20 years."

He added, "He's a close collaborator of mine, he's like my elder brother. He's a part of every momentous occasion in my life - be it my wedding or my daughter's birth or any milestone. He's considered family at home as well. So, I think his emotions towards me may have made him say that.”

When Apoorva called Abhishek Batman

Apoorva had told Sidharth Kannan in an interview last month that he may be Amitabh Bachchan's son and Aishwarya Rai's husband, but there is nobody like Abhishek Bachchan.

He had said, "If everyone is a superhero in the film industry, let’s say Salman Khan is Superman, Shah Rukh Khan is Spiderman, then Abhishek is Batman because he is not a superhero, he is a human being. He is a relatable human being like Bruce Wayne, who comes from an affluent family but he is down to earth and wants to help people. I always say my superhero is a human being and that is Abhishek Bachchan.”

Abhishek's new films

Up next, Abhishek has an interesting lineup of projects. These include R Balki's Ghoomer, for which he has completed the shooting. Abhishek will also be seen in the film SSS7 which he has produced and features only him as the sole actor. Abhishek also shot for Remo D'Souza's and is likely to now begin working on Shoojit Sircar's next.

