Abhishek Bachchan recalls Amitabh Bachchan's words of wisdom when he was on verge of quitting Bollywood

Although Abhishek Bachchan has delivered some memorable performances in his career, the actor has had his share of failures as well. The actor has confessed that there came a point he almost gave up on his Bollywood journey.

In a new interview, Abhishek revealed that he felt he wasn't made for the industry. He recalled confiding in his father, actor Amitabh Bachchan. It was then that Amitabh offered him a piece of advice that encouraged Abhishek to stay.

"To fail on a public platform is very difficult. There was no social media back then, but I read via media that some were abusing me while some said that I do not know acting," Abhishek said in an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan. "At one point in time, I felt it was my mistake that I came into the industry as whatsoever I was trying, it was not working. I went to my dad and said maybe I am not made for this industry," he continued.

The actor recalled his father telling him, "I never brought you up to be quitter. Every morning you have to wake up and fight for your place under the sun. As an actor, you are improving with every film." Amitabh further advised him to take up every role coming his way and just concentrate on working.

Also Read: 'Aishwarya has trained her nicely': Abhishek Bachchan on how daughter Aaradhya deals with being a Bachchan

Abhishek was recently seen in The Big Bull, based on stockbroker Harshad Mehta's financial scam of 1992. Following the release, Amitabh took to his blog and shared his experience of watching it. "For a Father it is ever a moment of great pride to see their ‘progress report’ prosper and do well .. I am no different from any other Father .. the mention of such always brings emotion and tears .. particularly when there is an exhibition of immense value .. So despite the fact that Big Bull had been seen privately within the confines of the home much earlier, the excitement of watching it when the entire world shall be seeing it at the same time, was different," he said.

Abhishek has a couple of projects in the pipeline. This includes Bob Biswas and Dasvi. The actor has been shooting for the latter since February this year.