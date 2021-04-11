IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / 'Aishwarya has trained her nicely': Abhishek Bachchan on how daughter Aaradhya deals with being a Bachchan
Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan pose with daughter Aaradhya.
Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan pose with daughter Aaradhya.
bollywood

'Aishwarya has trained her nicely': Abhishek Bachchan on how daughter Aaradhya deals with being a Bachchan

  • Actor Abhishek Bachchan has spoken about whether his daughter, Aaradhya, is aware of the family she belongs to. He credited wife Aishwarya Rai for taking care of 'this department'.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 11, 2021 05:32 PM IST

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has said that his daughter, Aaradhya, is aware of her family's stature in the film industry, mostly because her mother, Aishwarya Rai, 'made Aaradhya very aware of the family that she came from'.

In an interview, Abhishek said that 'this department' is Aishwarya's, and that Aaradhya watches their films, and 'enjoys them'.

Asked about this, Abhishek told RJ Siddharth Kannan, "She's still very young; she's just turned nine years old. These days, she's busy with online school. This department is Aishwarya's. I've realised I'm not very good at that."

He continued, "She made Aaradhya very aware of the family that she came from, from when she was a newborn baby. She knows that her dada and dadi, and her mom and dad are both actors, and that we're very privileged and that we enjoy the love and respect of so many millions, and that you have to learn to respect that and appreciate that, and thank God for it. She's fine, she's very normal about these things. She sees our films, and enjoys them."

Abhishek said that Aaradhya takes the paparazzi attention 'in her stride' and that Aishwarya has 'trained her nicely'. Abhishek and Aishwarya tied the knot in 2007.

Also read: Abhishek Bachchan on falling in love with Aishwarya Rai during Umrao Jaan: 'Universe conspired to bring us together'

His latest film, The Big Bull, was released to poor reviews on Disney+ Hotstar on Thursday. The actor has several projects in the pipeline, including Bob Biswas, and Dasvi, which is currently filming. In a previous interview, he said that while his father, Amitabh Bachchan, watched an enjoyed The Big Bull, his mother, Jaya Bachchan, and Aishwarya, only watch his movies post-release.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
abhishek bachchan aaradhya bachchan aishwarya rai bachchan amitabh bachchan + 2 more

Related Stories

Rishi Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor pose together.
Rishi Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor pose together.
bollywood

Rishi would follow a gossip site to keep tabs on son Ranbir, Abhishek reveals

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 11, 2021 02:14 PM IST
Abhishek Bachchan found it 'sweet' that Rishi Kapoor would follow a celebrity gossip website to know what his son, Ranbir Kapoor, was up to.
READ FULL STORY
Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya pose for a photograph.
Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya pose for a photograph.
bollywood

Abhishek recalls how he fell in love with Aishwarya during Umrao Jaan

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 11, 2021 11:39 AM IST
  • Abhishek Bachchan in a new interview recalled the beginnings of his romantic relationship with wife Aishwarya Rai, and how he felt that the 'universe conspired' to bring them together.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP