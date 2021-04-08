Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Abhishek Bachchan reveals family's review of The Big Bull: 'Dad loved it, mom's superstitious, Aishwarya hasn't seen it'
Abhishek Bachchan reveals family's review of The Big Bull: 'Dad loved it, mom's superstitious, Aishwarya hasn't seen it'

Abhishek Bachchan has revealed his family's reaction to his new film, The Big Bull, which releases on Disney+ Hotstar on Thursday.
Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan caught in a candid moment.

Actor Abhishek Bachchan's new film, The Big Bull, is all set for release on Thursday. Ahead of the film's debut, the actor revealed what his family thought about it.

He said that his mother, Jaya Bachchan, hasn't seen the film yet, because she is 'superstitious'. She has said that she will watch the film on April 9, which is her birthday. Likewise, his wife, Aishwarya Rai, will also watch the film after it releases.

He told Bollywood Bubble, "She (Jaya) doesn't see my films before release. She's superstitious. My family has seen the film. Ajay (Devgn, producer) showed them the film. But my mom hasn't seen it, because she's superstitious. It's releasing a day before her birthday, so she said as a birthday present she'll see the film. So, she's going to see it then, and I'm sure she'll tell me exactly what she feels."

Abhishek continued, "The rest of the family really liked the film. My dad had wonderful things to say. In a sense I'm already happy, because the one voice that matters to me has already endorsed the film, so I'm happy about that." Abhishek said that like his mother, his wife also doesn't like to see his films before release. "Aishwarya only watches my films after release."

Also read: Abhishek Bachchan has a cool reply for Twitter user who asked for 'one reason to watch The Big Bull' after Scam 1992

The Big Bull is based on the life of stockbroker Harshad Mehta, although the filmmakers have said that it has several other influences. Abhishek's character is named Hemant Shah in the film, which also features Sohum Shah, Nikita Dutta, and Ileana D'Cruz. A streaming series, Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, based on the same subject, was released to widespread acclaim last year.

