Abhishek Bachchan plays Hemant Shah, a character based on Harshad Mehta, in The Big Bull.
Abhishek Bachchan has a cool reply for Twitter user who asked for 'one reason to watch The Big Bull' after Scam 1992

  • Abhishek Bachchan replied to a Twitter user who has already watched Scam 1992 and asked him for a reason to watch The Big Bull. Both trace the journey of scam-tainted stockbroker Harshad Mehta.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 05, 2021 04:33 PM IST

Abhishek Bachchan gave a cool reply to a Twitter user who asked him for a reason to watch The Big Bull, having already watched Scam 1992. The Big Bull and Scam 1992 are both based on the meteoric rise and subsequent downfall of scam-tainted stockbroker Harshad Mehta.

“I did watch #Scam1992 already, tell me one reason to watch #Thebigbull again. @juniorbachchan,” a Twitter user wrote, tagging Abhishek. “I’m in it,” the actor replied, with wink and laughing emojis.

Twitteratti praised Abhishek for his response. “After this reply we have to watch it #TheBigBull,” one wrote. “Savage at par... I just love your witty answers sir.. Lot to learn,” another wrote. “AB in the house...the man who chose to be polite even he has many reason to be as arrogant as anyone can be...Real Star,” a third wrote.


Directed by Kookie Gulati, The Big Bull has Abhishek playing a character inspired by Harshad, with Nikita Dutta, Ileana D’Cruz, Ram Kapoor and Sohum Shah in pivotal roles. The film is getting a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar on April 8, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Scam 1992, meanwhile, was a web series directed by Hansal Mehta that came out on Sony LIV. It starred Pratik Gandhi in the titular role and also featured Shreya Dhanwanthary, Chirag Vohra, Anjali Barot and others.

Also see: Amitabh Bachchan to replace late Rishi Kapoor in The Intern remake, Deepika Padukone announces. See first poster

Recently, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Abhishek said that the approach taken by The Big Bull to tell the story of Harshad is entirely different from Scam 1992. He also opened up about comparisons with Pratik and said that he was ‘flattered’.

“It's flattering to me, I don't think I'm worthy of being compared to Pratik. I think he did a fantastic job, and I wish him all the best for his future endeavours,” he said.

