Abhishek Bachchan says he keeps a scrapbook of bad reviews, criticisms: 'Dad told me to prove them wrong'

Abhishek Bachchan is someone who has seen his fair share of highs and lows in a two-decade career in the entertainment industry. He has done roles that have been critically acclaimed and awarded and also ones where he was panned by critics. In a recent interview, the actor revealed that he actually keeps a scrapbook of the bad reviews and criticisms that come his way as inspiration. Also read: Abhishek Bachchan refutes claims Breathe: S2 stigmatises mental health

Abhishek had first spoken about his habit of using criticism as feedback to improve years ago in an interview while he was making his 2002 film Shararat.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, he revealed he still does that, but in a different manner now. “I used to put it up on my bathroom mirror. I no longer have a mirror because it’s fully covered. But I put it in a scrapbook now,” he said. When asked whose opinion he adheres to out of the so many reviews out there, Abhishek said “I think you should pick everything because everybody’s opinion counts and everybody is your audience.”

The actor also revealed that the idea for keeping a record of the bad reviews came from an advice his father, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan gave him. “He said ‘keep it there, read it every day and go out there to prove them wrong, use that as inspiration and impetus’. I took it a step further and made it like ‘they are telling me to improve myself so let me read every morning on how to improve myself and actively work on that’,” said Abhishek.

Abhishek is currently seen in season 2 of his web series Breathe Into the Shadows. It premiered on Prime Video last Wednesday. The show also stars Amit Sadh, Saiyami Kher, Nithya Menen, and Navin Kasturia.

