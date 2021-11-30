Abhishek Bachchan shares meme on No Shave November, fan asks if he is auditioning for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Abhishek Bachchan has shared a meme about his look in his upcoming film, Bob Biswas. It shows Abhishek with a beard during “No Shave November” and then as a clean-shaven Bob Biswas in December.

Taking to Instagram to share the collage, Abhishek captioned his bearded look from the film Sarkar, “Me during No Shave November” and called his clean-shaven look from Bob Biswas “me on December 1”.

No—Shave November is the time during which participants forgo shaving and grooming in November in order to evoke conversation and raise cancer awareness.

Abhishek’s fans and friends had a good laugh over the meme. Sikandar Kher commented, “You posted this one day early beta bro .. just saying.” His niece Navya Naveli Nanda shared laughing emojis in reaction to the post. A fan wrote, “I love your no shave November forever look.” Another agreed with him, saying, “It’s better to be November than December, as you look fantastic in your beard look.”

One comment read, “This guy at the bottom looks like he is auditioning for #tarakmehtakaultachashma or a ball boy at #chelsea.” A fan praised Abhishek’s performance in the trailer of Bob Biswas: “Lovely. What a transformation. Not an iota of Abhishek the star but completely into a Bob Biswas persona.”

Abhishek plays hired assassin Bob Biswas in the film, which is a spin-off of the character introduced in Vidya Balan-starrer Kahaani. Talking about gaining several kilos for the role, he told India Today in an interview, “I became between 100-105 kilos during the shoot. And if you see Bob’s face, the face changes when it is round and his cheeks fill up. When you do prosthetics on the cheeks, it looks like a prosthetic. So, the stomach moves in a different way. When you have that weight and you are physically carrying that weight your entire performance changes because your body language changes your weight, your movement, your walk, your run, everything changes.”