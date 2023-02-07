Abhishek Bachchan shares new pic of Aishwarya Rai from birthday trip in Maldives, calling it a 'beautiful view'

Abhishek Bachchan revealed photos from his 47th birthday trip to the Maldives with wife Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. The Bachchan family stayed at an island resort and the actor put up new photos on Instagram from the trip including his 'beautiful view' of Aishwarya. They returned back to Mumbai on Monday after celebrating Abhishek's birthday at the resort. (Also read: Aishwarya Rai showers Abhishek Bachchan with ‘birthday love’ as actor turns 47, calls him 'baby' in Instagram post)

On Instagram, Abhishek shared some moments from his trip. He wrote, "Some more beautiful views…. Especially the last one. Thank you @stregismaldives for making my birthday so special. #stregismaldives #liveexquisite #photodump #memories #makingmemories #notapaidpost #shotoniphone14promax." In his caption, he called Aishwarya's latest photo from the trip a 'beautiful view'.

The other pictures show the hotel's welcome for the Bachchan family decorated artfully with their names and small flowers. Another was a small birthday sign for Abhishek. They even decorated his bed with a 'Happy Birthday' sign. The actor also put up some pics of the surroundings, including the pristine beach.

Actor Anil Kapoor responded to Abhishek's post with a few emojis of two hands raised in the air. Many shared belated birthday wishes for the actor. One fan agreed with Abhishek on the photos and said, "Last one is best one." While another referred to the song featuring Abhishek, Aishwarya and Amitabh Bachchan and shared, "Kajaraare Kajaraare!" Another wrote, "Happy birthday what great place to celebrate. The last picture is indeed the most beautiful. Ash is the most beautiful woman in the World."

For Abhishek's birthday, Aishwarya Rai had shared a smiling Abhishek from the Maldives trip. She wrote, “Birthday love… today and forever, Baby,” with a gift-wrapped heart emoticon and a kiss emoji. From the camera angle, it seems the photo was from their dinner date at night for his birthday.

Abhishek was last seen in the comedy Dasvi with Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur last year. He will make a special appearance in Ajay Devgn's upcoming film Bholaa this March. The actor also has R Balki's Ghoomer with Saiyami Kher, where he plays a coach. Before his birthday, the sequel to his 2021 film The Big Bull was also announced by producer Anand Pandit. Abhishek will return as the lead character.

