Abhishek Bachchan shares pic of Taj Mahal from Agra, reminds fans of Bunty Aur Babli: ‘Bunty didn’t try and sell Taj’

Abhishek Bachchan gave a hilarious shout-out to Bunty Aur Babli as he wrapped up the first schedule of his upcoming film, Dasvi, in Agra.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 01, 2021 09:20 AM IST
Abhishek Bachchan trying to 'sell' the Taj Mahal in Bunty Aur Babli.

Abhishek Bachchan gave a shout-out to his hilarious scene in Bunty Aur Babli as he wrapped up the first schedule of Dasvi in Agra. He shared a picture of the Taj Mahal, the view from his hotel room, and joked that ‘Bunty didn’t try and sell the Taj’.

“Not a bad view to wake-up to every morning! Thank you Agra for being so beautiful. Till next time. #tajmahal #wahtaj #dasvi #schedulewrap #NoBuntyDidntTryAndSellTheTaj,” he captioned his Instagram post.

In Bunty Aur Babli, Abhishek and Rani Mukerji played a con couple. One of their cons involved deceiving an American millionaire into believing that he had leased the Taj Mahal and was its owner for five years.

Abhishek will shoot for the second schedule of Dasvi, which also stars Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur, in Lucknow. Directed by Tushar Jalota, the social comedy is written by Ritesh Shah, Suresh Nair and Sandeep Leyzell.

Abhishek will be seen next in Kookie Gulati’s The Big Bull, in which he will be seen as a scam-tainted stockbroker, inspired by Harshad Mehta. The film also stars Nikita Dutta, Ileana D'Cruz, Sohum Shah, Ram Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla.

While The Big Bull was originally scheduled for a theatrical release, it will now get a direct-to-digital release, on account of the Covid-19 pandemic. The film will begin streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from April 8.

Also read: Shilpa Shetty says it was tough to not make son Viaan 'feel like he is being ignored' after daughter Samisha was born

Meanwhile, Bunty Aur Babli 2 is ready for release. The film will see a time leap of 10 years and introduce Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari as the titular scammers. Rani and Saif Ali Khan will play the older con couple.

Bunty Aur Babli 2, directed by Varun V Sharma, was all set to hit the theatres on April 23. However, Yash Raj Films decided to postpone its release, owing to the recent spike in Covid-19 cases and its impact on box office collections. The new release date is yet to be announced.

