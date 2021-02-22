Dasvi: Abhishek Bachchan shares first look as filming begins, Hrithik Roshan and Vicky Kaushal are impressed
Abhishek Bachchan has begun filming Dinesh Vijan's production Dasvi. The actor stars alongside Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam in the movie. As the movie went on the floors, the actor shared his first look.
Abhishek took to his social media accounts and revealed he will sport a rugged look for the movie. The actor sports a salt-and-pepper look with a pair of golden earrings that stand out in the poster. He is wearing a brown muffler over a kurta as he looks directly into the camera.
He posed in front of a mark sheet featuring subjects like Mathematics, Science and English against below-average numbers, hinting that his character is still in 10th standard.
Abhishek shared the poster and wrote, "Meet GANGA RAM CHAUDHARY #Dasvi Shoot Begins." The actor also shared Yami's from the movie. She plays a police constable. "Meet JYOTI DESWAL," he captioned the photo. Nimrat's poster was also released with the actor donning a saree with a chic sunglasses to complete her look.
The social comedy movie is directed by debutant Tushar Jalota with the screenplay by Ritesh Shah. The movie is produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films in association with Bake My Cake Films. Hrithik Roshan and Vicky Kaushal took to the comments section and cheered the actor on. Abhishek's Dhoom 2 co-star commented, "Super," while his Manmarziyaan co-star said, "Aayee! Kya baat! Looking fab AB. All the Best!"
Bobby Deol said, "All the best," Zoya Akhtar dropped a heart emoji to show her support and love, and Neil Nitin Mukesh said, "LOVE THE LOOK BRO." His niece Navya Naveli Nanda said, "WOHOOO" with a heart emoji.
Abhishek was last seen in Ludo in 2020. The actor also made his digital debut with Breathe: Into the Shadows last year. The actor has a number of projects in the pipeline. These include The Big Bull and Bob Biswas.
Dasvi goes on the floors; Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam's first looks revealed
Actor Jacqueline Fernandez has joined the Bachchan Pandey team in Jaisalmer. She shared pictures from the desert city as well.
Taapsee Pannu announced another film - Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan? with Scam 1992 actor Pratik Gandhi, days after announcing Do Baa Raa.
Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput revealed her crush during an interaction with her fans on Instagram. Watch the video here.
Actor Shekhar Suman 'died a thousand deaths' after a news channel reported that his son, Adhyayan, had died by suicide. Shekhar has said that he is suing the channel for the 'unpardonably irresponsible' act.
Kriti Sanon had wrapped up her portion of filming for Bachchan Pandey, which also stars Akshay Kumar.
