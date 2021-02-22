Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya spotted at wedding; check out their matching masks
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan attended a wedding recently. In photos that have surfaced online, Aishwarya, Abhishek and Aaradhya were seen posing in ethnic ensembles, and matching masks.
In the pictures, the trio posed together, while a girl joined them in the frame. A third picture saw Aishwarya dressed in red, posing for a selfie, without a mask.
Also Read: Sara Ali Khan recalls learning the true meaning of acting during Kedarnath
The family was spotted at the wedding days after Aishwarya and Abhishek were photographed with Aaradhya at the Mumbai airport. The actors were returning from Hyderabad.
On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Fanney Khan back in 2018. She is currently working on Ponniyin Selvan. The movie sees Aishwarya reunite with director Mani Ratnam. They've worked together on films such as Raavan and Guru.
Ponniyin Selvan is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s fictional period novel of the same name. Speaking about the project with Mid-Day in 2020, Shiva Anand, executive producer, said, “We have no intention of compromising on the film. We will release the first part next year, though we don’t have clarity on the release date yet.
As for Abhishek, he was seen in two projects in 2020. He made his digital debut with Breathe: Into the Shadows and was also seen in Ludo. Abhishek has a diverse list of movies in the pipeline. This includes The Big Bull and Bob Biswas.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dasvi goes on the floors; Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam's first looks revealed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya spotted at wedding. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ronnie Screwvala calls deluge of film release dates hysterical, Hansal agrees
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aayush Sharma is son Ahil's fav actor, happy dad says 'Ja beta chocolate kha le'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jacqueline Fernandez joins Akshay Kumar's Bachchan Pandey sets in Jaisalmer
- Actor Jacqueline Fernandez has joined the Bachchan Pandey team in Jaisalmer. She shared pictures from the desert city as well.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sara Ali Khan recalls learning the true meaning of acting during Kedarnath
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kartik Aaryan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 coming to theatres on November 19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taapsee to star with Pratik Gandhi in madcap comedy Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan
- Taapsee Pannu announced another film - Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan? with Scam 1992 actor Pratik Gandhi, days after announcing Do Baa Raa.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mira Rajput reveals her crush and it is not husband Shahid Kapoor. Watch video
- Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput revealed her crush during an interaction with her fans on Instagram. Watch the video here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shekhar 'devastated' after news channel falsely reports son Adhyayan's suicide
- Actor Shekhar Suman 'died a thousand deaths' after a news channel reported that his son, Adhyayan, had died by suicide. Shekhar has said that he is suing the channel for the 'unpardonably irresponsible' act.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kajol: I like myself the way I am today, it took me a long time to come here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Abhishek Kapoor remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on 8th anniversary of Kai Po Che!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bachchan Pandey: Kriti shares first pic with Akshay as she wraps her portion
- Kriti Sanon had wrapped up her portion of filming for Bachchan Pandey, which also stars Akshay Kumar.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana says humility is overrated, challenges actresses to break her records
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena's second son looks like Taimur, says grandpa Randhir
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox