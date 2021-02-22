Sara Ali Khan says her idea of acting was being Poo from K3G: 'I didn’t know that a shot has to be taken several times'

Sara Ali Khan made her debut in Kedarnath, opposite late Sushant Singh Rajput, and has starred in three other movies ever since. The actor, who is born to Saif Ali Khan and his ex-wife Amrita Singh, has sunk her teeth into acting but that wasn't her dream plan.

In a recent interview, the 25-year-old star confessed that she was an academically driven person who knew she wasn't going to be a leading lady of a Bollywood film. However, destiny clearly had other plans.

“Growing up, I was very academically driven, and while I always had a love for acting, I knew I wasn’t going to be a leading heroine in a Hindi film. So, I told myself I’d do other stuff. But the emotions I felt while performing, feeling things I wouldn’t ordinarily feel and making a group of people emote with me is what really excited me and pushed me towards acting," Sara told Elle India in an interview for their February edition.

Growing up, Sara's idea of acting shifted from era to era, until she learned the true meaning when she landed on the sets of Kedarnath. “People would expect that I’d know things –being a star kid and coming from a filmi background. But on each set, I’ve learnt new things. When I was a four-year-old acting only meant dancing on Kaanta Laga and when I was a teenager, I wanted to be Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham… On the sets of Kedarnath, I didn’t even know that sometimes one shot has to be taken several times,” she said. “I think that’s when I truly realised what acting meant. The hard work, the dedication, all of it," Sara added.

Sara was last seen in Coolie No. 1. She starred opposite Varun Dhawan in the David Dhawan directorial. She also starred in Love Aaj Kal, opposite Kartik Aaryan in 2020. Sara will soon be seen in Atrangi Re, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

