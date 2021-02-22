Sara Ali Khan says her idea of acting was being Poo from K3G: 'I didn’t know that a shot has to be taken several times'
Sara Ali Khan made her debut in Kedarnath, opposite late Sushant Singh Rajput, and has starred in three other movies ever since. The actor, who is born to Saif Ali Khan and his ex-wife Amrita Singh, has sunk her teeth into acting but that wasn't her dream plan.
In a recent interview, the 25-year-old star confessed that she was an academically driven person who knew she wasn't going to be a leading lady of a Bollywood film. However, destiny clearly had other plans.
“Growing up, I was very academically driven, and while I always had a love for acting, I knew I wasn’t going to be a leading heroine in a Hindi film. So, I told myself I’d do other stuff. But the emotions I felt while performing, feeling things I wouldn’t ordinarily feel and making a group of people emote with me is what really excited me and pushed me towards acting," Sara told Elle India in an interview for their February edition.
Also Read: Kartik Aaryan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 coming to theatres on November 19
Growing up, Sara's idea of acting shifted from era to era, until she learned the true meaning when she landed on the sets of Kedarnath. “People would expect that I’d know things –being a star kid and coming from a filmi background. But on each set, I’ve learnt new things. When I was a four-year-old acting only meant dancing on Kaanta Laga and when I was a teenager, I wanted to be Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham… On the sets of Kedarnath, I didn’t even know that sometimes one shot has to be taken several times,” she said. “I think that’s when I truly realised what acting meant. The hard work, the dedication, all of it," Sara added.
Sara was last seen in Coolie No. 1. She starred opposite Varun Dhawan in the David Dhawan directorial. She also starred in Love Aaj Kal, opposite Kartik Aaryan in 2020. Sara will soon be seen in Atrangi Re, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ronnie Screwvala calls deluge of film release dates hysterical, Hansal agrees
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aayush Sharma is son Ahil's fav actor, happy dad says 'Ja beta chocolate kha le'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jacqueline Fernandez joins Akshay Kumar's Bachchan Pandey sets in Jaisalmer
- Actor Jacqueline Fernandez has joined the Bachchan Pandey team in Jaisalmer. She shared pictures from the desert city as well.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sara Ali Khan recalls learning the true meaning of acting during Kedarnath
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kartik Aaryan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 coming to theatres on November 19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taapsee to star with Pratik Gandhi in madcap comedy Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan
- Taapsee Pannu announced another film - Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan? with Scam 1992 actor Pratik Gandhi, days after announcing Do Baa Raa.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mira Rajput reveals her crush and it is not husband Shahid Kapoor. Watch video
- Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput revealed her crush during an interaction with her fans on Instagram. Watch the video here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shekhar 'devastated' after news channel falsely reports son Adhyayan's suicide
- Actor Shekhar Suman 'died a thousand deaths' after a news channel reported that his son, Adhyayan, had died by suicide. Shekhar has said that he is suing the channel for the 'unpardonably irresponsible' act.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kajol: I like myself the way I am today, it took me a long time to come here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Abhishek Kapoor remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on 8th anniversary of Kai Po Che!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bachchan Pandey: Kriti shares first pic with Akshay as she wraps her portion
- Kriti Sanon had wrapped up her portion of filming for Bachchan Pandey, which also stars Akshay Kumar.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana says humility is overrated, challenges actresses to break her records
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena's second son looks like Taimur, says grandpa Randhir
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Roohi song Panghat: Janhvi Kapoor debuts her stunning and spooky avatars. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alia Bhatt is full of love for her pet cat Edward, calls their bond 'eternal'
- Alia Bhatt shared a fresh picture with her lovely pet cat, Edward. She often talks lovingly of Edward, among the first of her pets.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox