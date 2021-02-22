Kartik Aaryan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 coming to theatres on November 19
Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan's upcoming psychological-comedy-thriller titled Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is coming to spook the movie buffs on November 19, this year.
The team of the film had a quirky way to announce the release date of the upcoming outing. Kartik, director Anees Bazmee, producers Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani were all seen with skulls in their hands for the announcement post.
They also shared a still of the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor in the look of a godman with a skull in his hand.
Taking to the official T-series Instagram handle, the makers wrote, "The edge-of-the seat comedy psychological thriller starring Kartik Aaryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani will release in theatres on 19th November 2021. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios, the film is directed by Anees Bazmee & written by Farhad Samji and Aakash Kaushik."
The release date announcement came after Kartik on Saturday asked in a social media post, "Meri koi release date announce nahi ho rahi kya (Are none of my release dates being announced)?"
The hilarious post was a reaction to the slate of films being announced for a theatrical release this year by most of the top studios and producers.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a sequel to the 2007 horror-comedy starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan, which was directed by Priyadarshan. The Priyadarshan-directorial that released in 2007 was a remake of the 1993 Malayalam psychological comedy-thriller Manichitrathazhu.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under their banner T-Series and Murad Khetani of Cine 1 Studios.
The forthcoming film, also starring Tabu, Kiara Advani, Rajpal Yadav, and Govind Namdev in pivotal roles, is written by Farhad Samji and Aakash Kaushik.
For the unversed, the production of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was halted in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The team was filming in Lucknow days before the nationwide lockdown was announced.
Also read: After Kangana Ranaut's barb against Alia-Deepika, Swara Bhaskar shares her 'item number' from Rajjo
Meanwhile, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is Kiara's second release for 2021 as Shershaah co-starring Sidharth Malhotra is scheduled to release on July 2.
As for Kartik, the actor was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's film Love Aaj Kal alongside Sara Ali Khan. He has two films lined up for releases -- Karan Johar's film Dostana 2, and Ram Madhvani's Dhamaka.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sara Ali Khan recalls learning the true meaning of acting during Kedarnath
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kartik Aaryan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 coming to theatres on November 19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taapsee to star with Pratik Gandhi in madcap comedy Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan
- Taapsee Pannu announced another film - Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan? with Scam 1992 actor Pratik Gandhi, days after announcing Do Baa Raa.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mira Rajput reveals her crush and it is not husband Shahid Kapoor. Watch video
- Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput revealed her crush during an interaction with her fans on Instagram. Watch the video here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shekhar 'devastated' after news channel falsely reports son Adhyayan's suicide
- Actor Shekhar Suman 'died a thousand deaths' after a news channel reported that his son, Adhyayan, had died by suicide. Shekhar has said that he is suing the channel for the 'unpardonably irresponsible' act.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kajol: I like myself the way I am today, it took me a long time to come here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Abhishek Kapoor remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on 8th anniversary of Kai Po Che!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bachchan Pandey: Kriti shares first pic with Akshay as she wraps her portion
- Kriti Sanon had wrapped up her portion of filming for Bachchan Pandey, which also stars Akshay Kumar.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana says humility is overrated, challenges actresses to break her records
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena's second son looks like Taimur, says grandpa Randhir
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Roohi song Panghat: Janhvi Kapoor debuts her stunning and spooky avatars. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alia Bhatt is full of love for her pet cat Edward, calls their bond 'eternal'
- Alia Bhatt shared a fresh picture with her lovely pet cat, Edward. She often talks lovingly of Edward, among the first of her pets.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sushant posthumously honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke award
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suhana Khan shares the perfect golden hour pic with her friends. See here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka wishes Sophie Turner on birthday, Nick shares unseen wedding pic
- Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have wished Sophie Turner on her birthday. See their pictures here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox