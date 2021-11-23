Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Abhishek Bachchan wishes nephew Agastya Nanda on his 21st birthday: 'Stop taking mamu's shoes and clothes'
Abhishek Bachchan wishes nephew Agastya Nanda on his 21st birthday: 'Stop taking mamu's shoes and clothes'

Actor Abhishek Bachchan wished his nephew, Agastya Nanda on his 21st birthday. Abhishek posted Agastya's childhood picture and wrote a birthday message for him.
Abhishek Bachchan wished Agastya Nanda on his birthday with this throwback picture.(Instagram)
Updated on Nov 23, 2021 11:56 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

On Tuesday, actor Abhishek Bachchan wished his nephew, Agastya Nanda on his 21st birthday. Sharing a childhood picture, Abhishek penned a note for him.

Abhishek took to Instagram to share a childhood picture of Agastya and wrote, “Happy 21st Birthday Agastya. What a fine, kind, loving, responsible, protective and caring man you have grown to. You are officially an adult now. Kindly stop taking Mamu’s clothes and shoes and please buy your own now!!! Love you.” Actor Sikander Kher commented on the picture by saying, “Everyone seems to have taken your clothes.”

Earlier, Agastya's mother, Shweta Bachchan-Nanda and sister Navya Naveli Nanda also took to Instagram to share pictures from his childhood to wish him. 

Shweta shared a series of pictures from Agastya's childhood and teenage days. “Happy 21 son,” she captioned the post with a heart emoji. Her friends and fans wished Agastya in the comments section. “Happy 21st Birthday Aggie you cutie,” Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor's wife, commented. Sikander Kher wrote, “Happy birthday Aggie to good health always."

Navya shared a photo from the Diwali celebration to wish her brother. She captioned the picture, “21 years of you bursting into my room, staring at me in silence & then leaving.” Shweta took to the comments section and wrote, “Crackers both.”

Read More: Shweta Bachchan shares pics from Agastya's childhood on his 21st birthday, calls him and Navya Naveli Nanda 'crackers'

Agastya is the younger son of Amitabh Bachchan's elder daughter, Shweta and businessman Nikhil Nanda. Although he hasn't revealed his plans for the future, there are speculations that he will be making his Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's Archie Comics-themed movie. 

The film was announced earlier this month and Zoya said in a statement, “I am super excited to have the chance to bring The Archies to life. It was a large part of my childhood and teenage years. The characters are iconic and globally loved, which is also why I am a little nervous. I have to make sure the film stokes the nostalgia of a generation that grew up on the comic and yet resonates with the young adults today.”

