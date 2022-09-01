Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam visits Lalbaugcha Raja after celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi at home with dad

On Thursday, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s youngest son AbRam Khan was spotted at Mumbai’s famous, Lalbaugcha Raja pandal on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The family celebrated the festival at their bungalow Mannat in Mumbai. Shah Rukh had shared a glimpse of the deity which AbRam brought home on Wednesday. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan shares pic of Ganesh Chaturthi celebration with AbRam

In a video shared by a paparazzo account, AbRam is seen arriving at the puja pandal in a white t-shirt with grey shorts. While Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan are not seen with him, he is surrounded by bodyguards am.

On Wednesday, Shah Rukh had shared a glimpse of Ganesh puja at his home. He wrote, “Ganpati Ji welcomed home by lil one and me….the modaks after were delicious…the learning is, through hard work, perseverance & faith in God, you can live your dreams. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all.” His pictures featured the Ganesh idol with faint hints of the actor alongside AbRam.

Shah Rukh will be next seen in filmmaker Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra in a cameo role. It has Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt in the lead roles alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. Besides this, Shah Rukh’s upcoming film is Siddharth Anand's Pathaan. In the film, he will reunite with his Chennai Express co-star Deepika Padukone. John Abraham also stars in the film, which is scheduled to release on January 25 next year.

Shah Rukh also has Atlee's film Jawan along with Nayanthara in the pipeline. Shah Rukh has been shooting the film in Chennai till very recently. The actor will then be seen in Dunki, where he has been cast opposite Taapsee Pannu for the first time. The film is directed by Rajkumar Hirani.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON